When life competes with an excel sheet...

My Saheli,

I got married recently. It has been nice but my husband wants to have sex only on Friday and Saturday nights. He said if he does it on other nights, it makes him late to work. I thought married life would have more sex. I feel shy discussing this with him. Please help.

Shy Bride

My Shy Bride,

All work and no play makes hubby a boring boy. Maybe your husband thinks his behaviour is rock solid but you clearly wish he was a little boulder. You have to figure out a way to add yourself to his to-do list on weekdays. Try some old-fashioned seduction? After all, it can’t be that difficult to compete with an excel sheet.

Hi Saheli,

I am a 24-year-old girl. I have completed my BCom. During my degree, for three years I was best friends with a boy and we thoroughly understood each other. Only after that, we fell in love. My parents are against love marriage. Also, as we are financially well-off, I don’t think they’ll agree to this boy as he’s not well-off. But he is very rich at heart. I don’t want to hurt my parents, at the same time, I cannot imagine life without my best friend. I am very confused.

Don’t-Reveal-My-Name

Hi Don’t-Reveal-My-Name,

While your boyfriend may be rich at heart, in this capitalist world we live in, no bank will cash the currency of the heart. Ask him to get a great job. Get one yourself. Once your parents see that you both as a team can afford the lifestyle they would love for their daughter to have, they may feel more friendly about the idea of you marrying your best friend. I hope this made cents?

Dear Saheli,

With so many people suffering right now, I feel my issue is silly but I thought I’ll write to you anyway as it is troubling me. My friend has recently begun dating a guy. On paper, he seems okay but he gives me creepy vibes. He hasn’t done or said anything wrong but there is something very fishy about him. I don’t like him at all or trust him. Should I tell her?

Sitara

Dear Sitara,

Oh my cod! You don’t have to be a brain sturgeon to figure this one out. If your friend likes the guy, let her date him. Be watchful and the minute there is proof of his creepiness or fishiness, let her know. While you have to trust your instincts, you also have to learn to trust hers. If he is guilty of anyfin, the carp will come out.