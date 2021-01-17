Winter warmers

Since it’s winter season, hot and spicy invigorating drinks are most welcome to perk up one’s mood, as well as energy (especially while working from home).

These tonic drinks have an elixir effect as they are nourishing, therapeutic, anti-viral, anti-flatulent, decongestive, anti-microbial, digestive expectorant, anti-inflammatory, appetising, and have immunity-boosting qualities too.

Spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, clove, carom comum, pepper, turmeric, ginger, star anise, cardamom, nutmeg mace, saffron, etc., have been used to make Tisanes, as general tonics, with or without milk.

Some spices blend well to give multiple benefits. Honey, jaggery, palm sugar (with less glucose and lower Glycaemic Index), or even date-paste or syrup could be used as sweeteners.

For sugar-free drinks, salt can be used depending on the drink. However, as spices are believed to be hot (generate heat in the body), they should be used in moderation.

Some of these spices can be mixed with fruits, nuts, herbs, and milk, to turn them into hot sips.

These drinks should be sipped slowly to savour their steamy relish.

All these drinks can be taken for overall well-being.

They are safe as they have no side-effects.

Betel & clove juice

For a hot cuppa of tempting green, clove-flavoured betel juice, grind two fresh betel leaves with 1 clove, 2 tsp of copra gratings, ¼ tsp cardamom powder to a smooth paste.

Add a glass of hot water and strain; stir in 2 tsp of jaggery and serve. Serves one. A very good digestive drink, it can serve as a nightcap too.

Pepper berry drink

To make an appetising/alluring Pepper Berry drink, grind 2 tsp of gooseberry gratings with ½ tsp each of pepper and cumin, and ¼ tsp of turmeric powder to a smooth paste.

Add a glass of water and strain; bring to boil, stir in either palm candy or salt to taste.

Serve piping hot. Serves one.

Ginger sip

For a punchy Ginger Sip, grind 1 tsp ginger gratings with 2/3 soaked dates, to a smooth paste.

Add a glass of thin tamarind water and strain; Stir in 2 pinches of cardamom powder, pepper powder and bring to boil. Serve as a hot drink. Serves one.

Carom Sip

To make an invigorating Carom Sip, add ½ tsp carom seeds to one glass of water and simmer till reduced to ¾ and then strain.

Add ¼ cup of hot water and stir in 2 tsp of honey or jaggery syrup, or salt to taste. Serves one. Optional: a dash of lime juice may be added.

Coriander Milk

To make a glass of Coriander Milk, boil 2 tsp of crushed coriander along with ¼ tsp each of ginger powder & turmeric in a glass of water for 8-10 minutes.

Strain and add ¼ cup of hot milk and serve. Serves one.

Nutmeg Milk

For a Nutmeg-laced drink, grind 1 tbsp of copra gratings with 2 tsp toasted khus khus/poppy seeds, to a smooth paste. Add ½ a glass of water and ½ a glass of milk, and bring to a boil with a tbsp of jaggery powder or syrup.

Stir in ¼ tsp of nutmeg or mace powder and serve hot. Serves one.

This makes a very good nightcap.

Saffron Special

For a Saffron Special drink, make a tbsp of almond paste; add a glass of milk, and bring to boil.

Stir in a tbsp of honey, toast a few strands of saffron and powder, add to milk along with a pinch of borneol-edible camphor. Mix well, then serve hot. An ideal nightcap too, this serves one.

Cumin Drink

For a soothing cumin drink, boil 2 tsp of cumin seeds in a glass of water to get a decoction of ¾ glass and strain.

Add ¼ cup of hot milk, along with a pinch of turmeric and a tsp of honey.

Serve hot.