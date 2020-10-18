Zesty Abbey

The love for orange juice in cocktails is not strictly a modern trend. But when a hefty margin of orange juice and Lillet Blanc is blended and finished with a mellow dosage of gin, it adds a bit of depth and sophistication to elevate the drink. This gin Martini showcases the juice equally with Lillet Blanc, adding orange bitters for a nice accent.

The Abbey Cocktail makes an excellent brunch cocktail that gives gin a lively kiss of orange. This recipe comes from Harry Craddock’s The Savoy Cocktail Book, which was published in 1930. It’s a beautiful gin Martini with Lillet Blanc (a sweeter variant of the white-wine-based version with reduced quinine flavouring) and orange juice. Lillet Blanc is a fortified wine that’s famously called for in James Bond’s Vesper Martini. Similar to dry vermouth, it has a sweet orange note that’s ideal for this cocktail. Since this drink relies on the orange juice, fresh is best.

The average orange yields 2 to 3 ounces of juice, so squeezing one fruit will be enough for a few cocktails. The orange bitters set it off perfectly, leaving you with a lovely old-fashioned cocktail that is satisfying and an absolute delight to drink.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces gin

3/4 ounce

Lillet Blanc

3/4 ounce orange juice

2 dashes orange bitters

Method

Gather the ingredients. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice cubes, pour the gin, orange juice, and orange bitters. Shake well. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Serve and enjoy!