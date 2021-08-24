The study of Life Sciences may not be a new stream of studies, but it is emerging and providing options in diversified fields — from medicine to environment to even consultancy.

If you are passionate about science, yet unsure of what you want to do professionally, a career in life science could be a good fit for you.

A career in life science can be rewarding, offering you the opportunity to make a difference in society.

Life Science is a branch of science that deals with the scientific study of living organisms related to their origin, evolution, and biological trait. It encompasses several fields — botany, zoology, pharmacology, biochemistry, etc.

Covid-related research has resulted in an increase in the demand for talent in this field. Students are also motivated to pursue a career in life sciences after seeing the dedication and hard work of healthcare staff during the pandemic.

One has ample opportunities to make a difference to the world — from developing a life-saving vaccine to preventing diseases, maintaining the quality of food and innovating new techniques in medicine. One should have a thirst for knowledge, determination to succeed and ability to think creatively. Computational skills, IT knowledge, interpersonal communication and analytical skills can also be of help.

Multiple domains

Life sciences comprises a wide range of subjects like biochemistry, molecular biology, botany, zoology, biotechnology, ecology, genetic engineering and medicine. There are many new, interesting and impactful careers to choose from depending on your qualifications. Some of the emerging job roles are: epidemiologists, microbiologists, genetic counsellor, nutritionists, biomedical engineers, biochemists and biophysicist, pathologist, analytical chemist, medical & food scientist, chemical technologist, agronomist and virologist.

Aspirants must have completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology as subjects from a recognised board. They must also have scored a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying exam.

Candidates must be open to working for long hours.

Employment opportunities are there in both public and private sectors. Jobs in research institutes are highly prestigious. A wide spectrum of organisations including healthcare, cosmetic and food processing companies, NGOs, environment consultancy firms, and drug manufacturing companies hire life sciences graduates.

Jobs are also available in areas such as management, administration, sales, legal support, writing and illustrating. An individual can also become an advisor or consultant to venture capital firms to fund companies in this sector. Clinical research companies are always on the look out for talented clinical trial managers. Other popular employment areas after BSc in life sciences or bioinformatics are veterinary, chemical industry, food processing industry, academia, farmhouses and environmental protection agencies.

(The author is a career counsellor and coach)