A checklist when applying for healthcare jobs abroad

With a growing demand for healthcare workers, the opportunities for the Indian workforce in the global healthcare sector are immense. India is the biggest supplier of nurses in the world after the Philippines.

What to keep in mind while applying abroad?

When working overseas, it is crucial to ensure that all necessary educational documents are verified as it is one of the most critical requirements for overseas employers.

When moving to a different country where you are an outsider, the onus lies with you to establish your credibility, qualifications and dependability.

Documents such as qualifying degrees, certificates, and performance reviews help in establishing your credentials, work experience, specialisation, and can put you ahead of the competition in the global market.

Healthcare professionals also need to continually upgrade their skills and keep track of new developments in the medical industry. Specifically, one must know the protocols, health-tech developments and innovations in the country wherein they want to establish their career. This will also help in building their confidence and knowledge amongst their potential employers.

Role of technology

Technology plays a critical role in bringing efficiency and transparency. It provides the average healthcare worker with easy access to leading global healthcare recruiters.

Today, online platforms offer end-to-end recruitment services, from connecting professionals with recruiters to helping candidates with their numerous documentation requirements. Some portals also help successful candidates to settle down in their chosen country.

Working in international markets

According to a 2017 report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), approximately 69,000 Indian-trained physicians worked in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. This number is expected to increase exponentially over the next few years in order to keep up with the increasing demand.

The key international markets for healthcare professionals are the Middle East and Europe, with widespread focus on the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) identified 300,000 emerging jobs in the health sector in nations like the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), Germany, Sweden, Australia, Japan, and Singapore by the end of this year. Thus, there are a plethora of opportunities available in the healthcare sector across the globe.

What attracts many healthcare workers to these countries is the opportunity to work with leading healthcare providers with state-of-the-art equipment and employee-friendly policies. Apart from a high quality of life, many countries also offer superior education and healthcare benefits for family members.

Background screening & verification

Healthcare is one of the highest risk industries when it comes to hiring. The right person can make a critical difference to someone’s life and health. This is why background screening and verification is considered crucial by healthcare recruiters.

India, which has the highest number of medical colleges in the world, (541), is one of the largest exporters of healthcare workers to various countries in Europe, the Gulf region, the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel.

The pandemic saw a sharp rise in demand for nurses from India in countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Ireland, Malta, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, as these countries scrambled to meet the sudden influx of COVID patients. As new waves of coronavirus continue to put pressure on healthcare services, this demand will continue in the future.

Skilling and deploying Indian healthcare workers abroad helps in boosting employment and ensuring career advancement of deserving candidates. By investing in building the capacity of its health workforce, India can meet its own needs and that of the world.

(The author is the CEO of an identity verification platform)