A customised approach to teacher training

Student learning can see improvement only when the teaching-learning process in classrooms undergoes a change. We need to recognise the significance of equipping and guiding teachers to transform the teaching-learning process.

Teacher capacity building thus becomes an important area of the education reform agenda that should be implemented in a well-thought-out manner.

Teacher training must be continuous, supplemented by both in-person and online support, and should prepare teachers by providing training in two formats: pre-service training and in-service training.

The current teacher training system in the country is not differentiated and hence the outcome of training is limited and unable to bridge the gap between taught curriculum and learned curriculum.

Diagnostic learning

Unfortunately, current teacher training is based on a 'one-size-fits-all approach'.

It has to be customised based on the needs of the teachers by identifying the strengths and weaknesses of teachers.

The current system also does not prepare teachers adequately to deal with diverse situations and learners in the classrooms.

Teachers need to be trained on how to deliver the subject with a clear objective. The subject specialists should create robust lesson plans and learning outcomes.

This contextualised content should be combined with hands-on experience during teacher training to build teachers’ familiarity to adapt content based on the needs of the classroom and adapt lessons that fit the learning levels of their students.

While an emphasis on theory is vital, that must be balanced with reflections, micro-teaching, and developmental feedback to gain and simultaneously hone the skills and mindset required for effective teaching.

Methods of training

These must combine live projects, seminars, panel discussions, and learnings from teachers of the fraternity to diversify the understandings and experiences of existing and aspiring teachers.

Additionally, aspiring teachers need to be provided with hands-on classroom experience that helps practice these methodologies in a controlled environment.

Teachers, who genuinely want to make a difference, should be recognised by providing them with ample opportunities to grow.

Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of students is also important. This should be backed by data analysis.

Teachers should be supported to reflect on, dissect and understand the nuances of why some students may be falling behind. However, collections of such data should be simplified so that it can be utilised during classroom interventions.

Teachers should have self-learning modules on the online platform that provides professional development resources and modules which can help them work on their weaker areas.

Observation of teaching is also important, teachers need to be given feedback, provided with need-based training.

Customised, targeted, and outcome-oriented teacher training should be formulated based on their performance in assessments.

Teacher appraisals and recognitions should be data-oriented and not biased. We must support a culture of learning and improvement through feedback at every stage.

Technology

For technology to be a useful classroom aide, teachers must understand pedagogically where and how digital solutions can be integrated into lesson planning.

An abundant and user-friendly supply of relevant digital tools is needed for teachers to utilise. Teachers should be encouraged to participate in online courses and virtual roundtables with their peers and students.

As teachers gain confidence in accessing and utilising digital resources, their feedback and experiences can be leveraged to make interventions even more targeted and contextualised.

Ultimately, while the development of teachers requires a large number of interventions, one thing is clear — it is critical to not view teachers in isolation.

Many interventions focusing on teachers in isolation have failed to generate the intended impact in building their capacities and skills.

The goal of improving teacher capacity requires a range of coexistent investments and steps that address not just teachers, but the institutions as well.

(The author is the principal of a school)