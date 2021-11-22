A different approach to skilling

Technological changes have drastically altered the way we live, work, and interact with one another. These changes have begun to affect traditional methods of employment, resulting in a greater need for people to be skilled and re-skilled globally.

The principal reason for low employability in the country is that there is a demand-supply mismatch between the skills obtained by students and the skills required by employers. As a result, policymakers’ prime concern is to address not just the issue of providing appropriate employment opportunities for youngsters, but also boosting their employability in light of present and future workplace trends. Despite some progress in skilling and reskilling the young workforce, there are concerns about candidates’ market relevance in light of rapid technological advancements and the digitisation that is reshaping our world.

The policy reforms proposed in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 have the potential to overhaul the education sector. However, effective implementation and execution are crucial. Severe inequities in society and economic opportunities, along with a scarcity of well-paying jobs, are one explanation for India’s current structure. This is what drives the system’s nature, which relies on examinations as selection processes for top universities and this is thought to be the best way to gain employment.

This is a catch-22 situation. Economic growth is dependent on the type of education system the NEP wants to establish, but that system will work if the economy is developing in ways that will sustain it.

Inequality, a surplus of labour and a scarcity of opportunities are all obstacles to NEP’s emphasis on vocational education. Hands-on skills are best taught in a more egalitarian context. However, placing children on vocational paths runs the risk of excluding the poor from economic opportunities. There is a more natural road to so-called ‘vocational’ education if all topics are taught in methods that emphasise practical application and real-world applicability.

Skill development is a significant driver to address poverty reduction by improving employability and inclusive growth. NEP through its careful implementation has to pay attention to promoting a cycle of high production, more job opportunities, increased income, and overall development. The objective is aspirational, but how well it is carried out will determine whether it actually promotes an all-encompassing education that prepares students for employment.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: