A few tips to ace your group discussion

In a job interview, a group discussion allows recruiters to judge the candidate’s knowledge and evaluate certain personality traits. It helps them shortlist candidates for the face-to-face interview round.

In the present scenario, group discussions are considered as a way to filter the list of aspirants.

It is common to see people who are often good at the technical aspects of their subject get eliminated because they find it difficult to cross the first hurdle. This may be because of several reasons, ranging from bad communications skills to fear of speaking in front of a group.

Considering how important it is to put on a good show, here are some helpful tips to craft a successful group discussion strategy.

Knowledge reflects your ability to connect with various aspects of a topic and then formulate an opinion that you present.

The knowledge also becomes a sharp differentiator when it comes to a fact-intensive topic like “Indian Economy in the post-Covid-19 period.” Unless you have the requisite knowledge of the given topic, your discussion runs the danger of being shallow and superficial. Being well-versed in current affairs and issues of importance helps you do well.

Analyse the topic from all sides and list down all the points that come to your mind — both positive and negative — on a note pad. If there is any doubt regarding the topic, make sure that you get it clarified before the discussion starts.

Including statistics, historical data, references, events, and anecdotes related to the topic can be very crucial.

Initiate the discussion as it gives you a slight edge and indicates your ability to impart direction to the group and define the key issue(s) of the discussion. Collect your ideas systematically and start speaking. Recruiters mainly look for clarity on the main points, depth of knowledge and confidence in speaking.

Again be sure that you have full knowledge about the topic. Candidates often stumble at the start and find it difficult to get back on track.

The evaluators look to see whether you are capable enough to communicate your ideas to the group, as active communication between team members is a reason for the success of teams, which ultimately takes the company to greater heights.

However, starting off on a high note and abruptly receding into an eerie silence puts you in a disadvantageous position.

Demonstrate your analytical ability to show that you are able to present your thoughts in a clear and comprehensive manner. The recruiters appreciate your ability to logically analyse your arguments in the discussion in a streamlined way. Avoid random thoughts.

Master communication skills to connect with your group through verbal communication — fluent, well-articulated and modulated talk and non-verbal communication, like eye contact or your posture.

Maintain eye contact with the group members, not the evaluators, while you talk.

A few candidates often talk loudly for a long time to get the attention of evaluators, which will earn you a negative point. It is important to pay attention to others views and your knowledge on the topic increases and you can makeover for your points.

Evaluators will have a positive opinion when you show interest in others’ opinions. Listening to the opinions of your colleagues is important from a company’s point of view.

Adopt good time management and in the time given to you, define the topic, note down pros and cons and ensure that your talk is short and clear.

Avoid arguments. A few candidates argue vehemently during group discussions to gain the evaluators’ attention. It is not a debate contest. Wait for others to finish, appreciate their views while you come up with your opinions.

Even when you do not agree with their views, do not interrupt. Allow others to finish talking and then raise your objections, if any.

Stick to the topic and don’t cross the boundaries. Don’t stretch the discussion beyond the given time. Evaluators note whether you are able to come to an amicable conclusion by summarising the points from every participant.

