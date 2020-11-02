A former athlete's leap to being a sports physician

As a young, budding gymnast from Dharwad, Kiran Kulkarni had been a national and all-India inter-university player. He had also represented India in the International Acrobatics Championship held at Burgas, Bulgaria in 1989.

But at the age of 20, things took a turn for the worse when he suffered a lumbar spine injury. What compounded the struggle was the lack of proper treatment. Though it became hard to pursue gymnastics after that, Kulkarni did not let his passion die. He merely channelled it elsewhere – instead of becoming a sportsman, he became a sports physician.

“As a national level athlete battling my own injuries, I wondered, ‘Why not become a specialist who treats such injuries?’” Kulkarni says.

Sports medicine can only be pursued at the postgraduate level, so Kulkarni completed his MBBS and then earned his PG Diploma in Sports Medicine from National Institute of Sports (NIS) and Government Medical College, Patiala in 1999.

Today, students who opt for this specialisation can either do a two-year PG diploma at NIS or a three-year MD in any other medical college.

Sports medicine is a multidisciplinary speciality that deals with conservative, non-operative treatment of sports injury, and involves aspects of anatomy and physiology, orthopaedics, obstetrics-gynecology, paediatrics and emergency medicine, and sports science subjects such as sports anthropometry, biomechanics, psychology and nutrition.

But it is also a misnomer because they don’t just treat sportspersons. “As a sports and lifestyle medicine doctor, I treat every walking, running and jumping person. So everybody is an athlete!” Dr Kulkarni says.

He took up sports medicine when it wasn’t a popular specialisation. “In 1997, nobody could imagine this profession. People even in Karnataka Medical Council told me they had never heard of it.”

When he returned in 2000 with his PG Diploma, he couldn’t get a suitable job at the Sports Authority of Karnataka. So he went back to Dharwad and set up his own practice.

Over the past two decades, Dr Kulkarni has become one of the foremost doctors practising sports and exercise medicine in the country.

“Now, I do international level work sitting in Dharwad. Patients come here seeking medical advice and assistance,” he says.

Bright future

India has around 30 national sports federations, over 100 state associations and around 16 sports academies run by former sportspersons. Coupled with India’s thriving sports scene, Kulkarni believes these academies could offer excellent opportunities for a doctor specialising in sports medicine.

But one trend that bothers him is the relatively low number of MBBS aspirants who qualify through the sports quota going on to specialise in sports medicine. Having qualified through a reserved seat himself, Dr Kulkarni believes a sporting background is a huge advantage in understanding the trials an athlete undergoes.

“As a travelling team physician, you are the head of the medical team. The physiotherapist, trainer, massage therapist, nutritionist, psychologist will all report to you. You will also spend considerable time understanding the needs of each sportsperson,” he says.

After 20 plus years of work, Dr Kulkarni says his most rewarding experience was treating Bhaichung Bhutia during the 2011 Asian Cup. “We had qualified after 30 years but Bhaichung was on the bench with injuries and I was faced with the challenge of getting him back on the field. Eventually, he got the opportunity to play for 30 minutes and he played one of the best games of his life!”

It is moments like these that give him immense satisfaction. “People remember us for how we helped them, and the thrill of being a part of their triumphs is incomparable. What more do you need?”

Mapping Niches is a fortnightly series that sheds light on careers that are off the beaten track, through the eyes of professionals working in the particular field.