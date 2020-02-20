A plethora of options to consider

JEE Main is considered as one of the most critical entrance examinations for students aspiring to make a career in engineering. However, with nearly 10 lakh applications and only 2.4 lakh applicants qualifying the exam, it is not easy to make the cut.

Students who couldn’t do well in Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main) don’t have to lose hope as there are numerous instances of candidates succeeding in their next attempts. Many have pursued different career paths and excelled.

Let’s explore other options to consider if engineering is your only calling:

Students who didn’t do well in the JEE Main held in January needn’t lose hope as it is held twice a year, once in January and again in April and the best of both the exams is considered. So, you can start preparing for the next exam immediately. Also, JEE Advanced exam will be held in May. Students should look at using the opportunity of the April JEE Main exam and JEE Advanced exam to see if they can improve their ranks further.

Students can also consider applying for other state-level engineering entrance exams and as these examinations get fewer applications compared to JEE Main, chances of clearing them is higher.

While Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology top the students’ list in terms of preference, some private colleges are highly sought after. They conduct their own entrance exams. However, students must always keep a few parameters in mind while selecting a private engineering college: checking course-based college reviews, course fees, placement assistance, faculty, infrastructure, courses offered and NAAC accreditation.

Another chance

If you didn’t score well this year, don’t lose hope. One can prepare well and attempt the exam next year if you are firm about pursuing engineering as a career.

However, it is better to keep Plan B ready keeping in mind the worst scenario that might occur. They may enroll in some diploma or distance-learning programme.

The realms of non-engineering opportunities are green too. Success in a profession with a technical background does not necessarily mean engineering; non-engineering courses have great scope too.

Students may look at degree programmes in science such as BSc in Chemistry, Physics or Mathematics, i.e., courses in core science division that can satiate the quest for knowledge, and can offer lucrative job opportunities. Courses in computer applications can also be considered as good alternatives.

A degree in these fields opens up exciting career prospects in pure and applied research. With areas such as Robotics, Computational Physics, Aerodynamics, Data Science, Pharmacological Research, Operational Research, one will get to work at the forefront of science and technology innovations.

Many a time, it is observed that students are not able to excel in the field they

are approaching due to their lack of interest.

So it is important that students should pursue their passions than looking at just job opportunities.

(The writer is with Shiksha.com)