A teacher's note on the new normal

The reopening day of schools in June is filled with noisy chatter, joyful reunions of staff and students and a bit of apprehension about the new classes. I teach in a boys’ school. The sight of them racing down the corridors, teasing someone who has sprouted a moustache, examining a friend’s new watch, grabbing a sandwich from a neighbour’s tiffin box all add to the excitement of the day.

But this year, June was different. I found myself sitting at home, in silence, staring at a laptop screen and saying, “Welcome to a new academic year!” Faceless, nameless voices emerged from the screen in response, “Thank you ‘Cher”.

The pandemic has turned our world upside down. Online teaching, which Science Fiction writer Isaac Asimov wrote about seventy years ago, has become a reality.

All through the summer holidays we teachers prepared for this day: the first of what would be a new normal! There was nervous excitement in the air, both for us teachers and for students. We checked if our laptops and phones were charged, if the WiFi connection was stable and then clicked on a button to start a class. Lo and behold! We entered a new class! It was a huge disappointment for me. I couldn’t look around and see their reactions. Bandwidth issues meant that their cameras were off. They were all muted. After introducing myself to my laptop screen I started teaching. It was met with more silence.

“Please unmute yourself and say something,” I pleaded at last. And then it was back to normal! A babel of voices, each wanting to share some news, some information, some lockdown incident... this resulted in the level of noise which I am used to. It was a relief to hear their chatter at last!

As a teacher, online teaching has been a huge learning for me and many of my colleagues. Creating power point presentations, learning to mark attendance on an excel sheet, screen-sharing, uploading videos, everything had to be learnt at once. When I got stuck, I would get immediate advice from my students: “Just click at the top icon” or “You forgot to share the video sound”. Roles are always reversed between students and teachers when it comes to technology!

After three months of online classes my students are now very sure that they clearly prefer their brick and mortar classes. They miss playing on the field, sharing a samosa in the canteen, chasing each other round the class during breaks and being taught face to face by their teachers.

On the upside, there is the joy of sitting in a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, with long hair, eating a masala dosa while the teacher explains the powers of the Lok Sabha!

Online teaching means that we teachers are never sure if our students have fully understood the concept being taught. It’s hard to figure out who is paying attention and who is listening to music while the class is going on. And there is the new situation of our classes being watched by other members of the family. In my school, this has been a positive experience with much appreciation from parents for the way online teaching is being conducted.

September 5 will bring one more first to our lives: a virtual Teachers’ Day celebration! And true to our profession we will continue to be life-long learners!

(The author is a senior teacher)