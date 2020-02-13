Ace the final exam

As the exam season is here, it is time to rise to the challenge. Remember you have studied throughout the year and even have practised answer writing. Be aware of your abilities and limitations. Do not worry too much about what you don’t know. Focus instead on what you know.

Here are some tips that will help you face the exams with ease.

Study habits

Be clear about your goals. Prepare a time table of your own and stick to it. Read subjects like languages and social sciences in the morning. Work out mathematics problems; draw figures and maps at night.

Concentrate on only one subject at a time. Develop the habit of reading the textbooks thoroughly without omitting any detail, as multiple-choice questions and one-mark questions can be picked up from any part of the lesson.

It is equally important to take short breaks while you are studying. Taking breaks helps increase focus, reduces stress, and helps you retain more information.

Right way to answer

Mathematics: Read the statement problems clearly and find out what is to be found. Identify the correct formula and substitute the values in the formula. Be careful while doing fundamental operations. It is advised to indicate the answer clearly in a box.

Science: The questions here will be specific. If the questions ask you to write two uses, defects, advantages, reasons etc., write only two. If you have doubts, write an additional point. There is no need to write more.

If a question also specifically asks for a diagram, draw a neat diagram and label the parts appropriately.

Social Science: Highlight the important points. Do not explain the same point unnecessarily. While using a map, carefully locate the various places, parts or components.

Languages: Write legibly, form proper sentences, and use correct punctuation. Write your answers precisely. Pay attention to spellings and grammar.

Read all the questions with care in the first fifteen minutes and recollect whatever you have studied. Do not forget to write the correct question number.

Write neatly and legibly. As far as possible, avoid overwriting or scratching. Wherever required, draw diagrams and graphs and label the parts properly. Do not be in a hurry to answer the question, write complete sentences. Do not waste a lot of time on one question. Move to the next question.

Check whether you have answered all the questions. Underline the important points. Revise the answer scripts before handing it over to the invigilator. If you can’t answer a question completely, answer it in part because every part carries partial marks. Do not leave any question unanswered.

After one paper gets over, do not worry about it. Prepare for the next.

Multiple-choice questions

Read the multiple-choice type questions carefully. Read all the alternative answers and then choose the correct one. If one of the alternatives is all the above or none of the above, be a little more careful in answering such questions.

Answer all the direct multiple-choice questions first for which you know the answer for sure. In the second round answer the questions which require a little analysis.

Think before you-ink. Answers once written should not be erased or cancelled. So mark your answers clearly.

Role of parents

Exam seasons can be equally taxing for parents as well. Parents should, however, note that each child is unique and should not be compared with others.

Try to understand your child’s needs i.e., his or her physical, mental and spirituals needs.

Do not compel your child to read when he or she is not willing to. Try to make your child understand that following a fixed time table helps. Make them realise that they have the ability to learn.

Speak to your children positively and in case of any problem in studies, meet the teacher in person along with the student.

Do not bombard your child with questions regarding their performance the moment they come out from the examination hall. Ask one or two simple questions and fill confidence in them for the next paper.

(The writer is with Mysore Education Society, Malleswaram, Bengaluru)