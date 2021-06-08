Additional qualifications enhance employability

Dear Sir,

I am in BCom final year and want to pursue Certified Management Accountant (CMA US). Does this course have a scope and how can I go in for an online course?

A Student

Dear Student,

Courses like CMA and ACCA are additional qualifications to enhance your employability. You have to register with the authorised bodies and then prepare and appear for the exams as specified by them. They require serious and extensive studies and most students take much more than six months to complete it (and many do not complete it at all). Some do prepare on their own, while others take coaching from various colleges and private coaching centres. If you successfully complete the course, you do get higher employment in comparison to those who have only a BCom qualification.

Dear Sir,

I'm currently in my final year civil engineering and confused between taking up a job and pursuing higher education. Many say that MTech in civil engineering specialisations does not have much value and MBA is better. Which is a better option?

Nishma

Dear Nishma,

First set your long-term goals, whether you wish to be in your core area of construction, or in allied areas such as structural design, town planning, construction management etc. Based on that, you can take a decision on what higher studies to go for. If you are unable to narrow it down then, take up an entry-level job in the construction industry and get a feel of the professional world, which will help you to decide after a year or so. MBA is generally recommended only after you acquire work experience.

Dear Sir,

I am a Class 10 (CBSE) student aspiring to become a medical assistant. Can you guide me on the related courses and the subjects that I need to choose in Class 11 to get into these courses? Also, let me know about some good colleges.

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

You may take up science for +2, with biology, chemistry and physics and any fourth subject of your choice. After you complete your 12th, you are eligible to join paramedical degree/diploma courses in various specialisations like operation theatre technology, physiotherapy, medical lab technology, optometry, speech & audiology, medical records. Based on which specific course you would like to pursue (and whether you wish to do a degree or a diploma), you can select the right college. There are many reputed colleges offering these courses and admission is not very difficult.