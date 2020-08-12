After Class 10, choose your stream wisely

Choosing a stream after Class 10 is crucial as it lays the foundation for your career path. Here are a few tips you can follow to avoid common errors.

Aptitude matters: Students tend to choose a stream based on marks scored in Class 10. Performance in exams is not the sole criterion while pursuing studies. Marks do matter, but when it comes to choosing a stream or career, aptitude plays the most crucial role.

Avoid herd-mentality: Students tend to choose a stream that is considered popular or 'safe', and most of the times it is due to parental or peer pressure. It is important to choose a stream based on one's innate skills. Before charting out the scope of any stream, shortlist the subjects of your interest.

Many students end up opting for science because of the general perception that Engineering or Medical Sciences courses have good 'scope' even if their aptitude doesn't align with such career sets. Such a choice might not thrust you forward in your growth trajectory. Ideally, think about what you are good at and then research where it will take you after Class 12.

Choose what piques your interest: Make a note of the subjects in the streams of Science, Commerce, and Arts and do thorough research on them. See what subjects pique your interest. This will mentally prepare you for the efforts you would need to put in Classes 11 and 12.

Jumping ships: Many students now have the opportunity to shift from one board to another. But it's not a decision that should be taken lightly. While it's important to consider the possibilities of landing in a good college with the right selection of curriculum, do not forget to consider your capability to crack exams, as some boards are tougher than others.

Don't be a lone ranger: While selecting a stream, don’t make the mistake of acting like a lone survivor. Talk to your teachers, parents, and if you can, go to a professional career counsellor. Your seniors can give insights from their personal experience as well.

(The author is with BasicFirst Learning)