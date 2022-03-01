An opportunity for global work experience

Dear Madam,

I am a PU student. I would like to study nanotechnology for my post-graduation abroad. Please suggest which branch in engineering I should opt for at the undergraduate level. Also, what are the career prospects for nanotechnology?

Rishabh

Dear Rishabh,

Nanotechnology engineering programmes use principles from biology, chemistry, electronics, and quantum physics. To be able to pursue your Master’s in nanotechnology, you need to complete your Bachelor’s degree in any one of these fields: Physics, math, electrical engineering, materials science, chemistry, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer engineering, biomedical, biotechnology, electronics, life sciences etc.

Career options could be in areas of biotechnology, agriculture, food, genetics, space research, aviation and aerospace engineering companies, defence companies, electronic and electrical companies, medicine, manufacturing industries, universities, research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies. Nanotechnology is one of the fastest-growing industry sectors worldwide with tremendous potential and is offered as a specialisation in most of the top universities across the world.

Dear Madam,

I am studying MBBS, I would like to pursue a master’s degree in medicine abroad. Can you please recommend some good universities which are recognised by the medical council of India? Can I come and practice back in India?

Dhyan

Dear Dhyan,

After MBBS, I would suggest you go to the UK for your masters. To study in UK you need to write the IELTS exam which is a very simple English language test. To be able to practice in UK, you have to write the PLAB exam. While most universities accept an MBBS for an MRes, MPhil or MSc in an area of specialisation, some universities ask for two years’ clinical experience. Some of the best UK Universities for masters in medicine are Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, Kings College, Liverpool University, Glasgow University, Newcastle, Anglia Ruskin, Queen Mary and Edinburgh. To pursue your studies in US or Canada, you need to take the MCAT and USMLE exams. You could also consider an MD or PhD in areas such as cancer biology, cardiovascular biology, neuropharmacology and structural biology, immunology, microbiology etc among others. Admission would be based on your previous academic performance, graduate record examination score (general test), letters of recommendation and interviews with members of the department. The best medical schools in the US are Harvard, MIT, Dartmouth University, Duke University, John Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania and University of Southern California. In Canada, I would recommend McGill, University of Toronto and University of British Columbia. You can certainly come back to India and practice if you study at a reputed university.

Dear Madam,

I want to do a master’s in biotechnology in a university abroad. I have no idea where to start. Could you tell me what I should consider before making the decision to study abroad? How do I choose a university?

Devaki

Dear Devaki,

First decide on the country you want to go to. If it is the UK, take the IELTS academic test. If it is the US, Canada, or European countries like Germany, Netherlands or Sweden, please take the GRE too. Keep in mind the reputation of the university: pick a university that is known for its quality of education, faculty, research facilities, student satisfaction and placement opportunities. While most universities will offer most subjects, choose the one that offers what you want. Also, pick a university that is reasonably priced and offers merit based scholarships and financial assistance. Some countries allow you to work for 20 hours per week during weekdays and 40 hours per week during weekends and holidays. With your study visa, you are expected to stay in their country until the completion of your course after which you are given a limited time depending on the country to find yourself a job. Some countries offer two to three years post-study work visas. The duration of your course matters too and will vary from country to country. For instance, most master’s programmes are for a duration of one year in UK while they take two years in the US, Canada and some other countries. The shorter the duration, the lesser you spend. You not only save on your tuition fee for one year but also on your living expenses.

Most universities in the UK and Canada offer a placement year with your course. This increases the duration of the course by one year and hence a longer study visa, you get a paid placement and there is no tuition fee (for the placement year. This option not only gives you hands-on work experience in a global environment but also allows you additional time to network with potential employers. Location, weather, campus size, facilities like resource centres, sports, clubs, housing options both on-campus and off-campus are other aspects you should consider.