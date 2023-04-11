Answering the most tricky question wisely

What’s the one tough question in the interview everyone finds difficult to answer? And how can one answer it wisely?

There are many tough interview questions, but one that is commonly asked and can be difficult to answer is “What is your greatest weakness?”

This question can be challenging because it requires you to be honest about a flaw or weakness while also positioning it in a way that won’t negatively impact your chances of getting the job.

Here are a few tips to help you answer this question wisely:

Be honest but strategic: Don’t try to dodge the question or pretend you don’t have any weaknesses. Instead, choose a real weakness, but one that is not essential to the role you are applying for.

Explain how you are working to improve it: Talk about the steps you have taken to address your weakness and how you are actively working to overcome it.

Highlight your strengths: After discussing your weakness, highlight one or two of your strengths that relate to the role and demonstrate that you are a strong candidate overall.

Avoid cliches: Avoid using cliches like “I work too hard” or “I’m a perfectionist.” These answers are overused and can come across as insincere.

Here is an example of how you might answer this question:

“My greatest weakness is that I can sometimes struggle with time management. However, I have recognised this and have been taking steps to improve. For example, I have started using time-blocking techniques and have been working on prioritizing my tasks to ensure that I am meeting deadlines. Despite this weakness, I am confident in my ability to excel in this role as I have a strong attention to detail and a passion for the work.”

Another trick is to identify the ways in which you can turn your weakness into a strength or use it positively. Once you’ve established your weakness, craft a response to put it in the most positive light.

How do you do that? Here are three suggestions:

Emphasise the positive, avoiding negative words like failure or inept.

Talk about how you’ve transformed your weakness into a strength and used it to improve your personality.

In addition, show how you recognise where you need to improve and take steps to better yourself.