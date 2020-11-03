Assessing students online

In the changed scenario and with the launch of various digital learning initiatives, the role of e-assessments has become pertinent in shaping the country's higher education and professional qualifications landscape. The pandemic has further given a big push for online assessment methods.

In recent years, an increasing number of institutes have transitioned from paper-based testing to computer-based testing (CBT) in order to make the assessment process more efficient, secure and flexible.

Computer-based tests enable institutes to offer their exams globally and are much more convenient for candidates. Instead of having to test all candidates on the same day at a single location, CBT allows candidates to choose a test centre and time convenient to them.

While traditional methods of paper-based testing are still prevalent, they are being fast-replaced by computer-based tests as the latter has been successful in eliminating several issues which are inherent to the traditional methods.

Paper-based testing carries the risk of papers getting lost or leaked, and despite the best efforts from the invigilators, cheating persists. CBT can tackle leaks by revealing encrypted exam papers to individual candidates after login. Also, with the help of smart algorithms, CBT can deliver multiple exam papers in the same format and same level of difficulty. By randomising the content and order of questions in individual CBT exams, candidates are discouraged from trying to copy from others.

Another attraction of any online examination or computer-based test is that it reduces administrative and logistic tasks required for paper-based testing, including physically delivering exam papers to test centres and marking them. A further advantage is the varied option of content or item types in a CBT mode such as video questions, drag and drop etc., which are not possible in the traditional testing method.

CBT enables educational institutions to get comprehensive data to investigate issues such as test bias, or systematic errors in the measurement process that differentially influences scores for groups defined by age, education, culture, ethnicity or gender.

Candidates under 18 are also permitted to take computer-based tests with a parent or guardian’s permission.

While most candidates will testify to the benefits of CBT, some still feel more comfortable with the pen-and-paper exams that they are accustomed to. Also, it is felt that CBTs are more suitable to those from urban areas who are comfortable using digital gadgets rather than those from rural and poor households. Also, there have been instances of proxy test taking.

Exams delivered directly to individual candidates via internet-based testing and online proctoring will only work if candidates use equipment which meets the specifications recommended by the test publisher with regards to operating system, random-access memory, as well as reliable and stable internet connection speeds.

Nevertheless, CBT is going to evolve as the prime assessment tool. So, let us take a look at some tips for computer-base test-takers:

Before the test day, make sure you visit your exam programme’s home page in advance to ensure you have all the necessary documentation needed to verify you as a test candidate.

Go through the study guides and do some quick revision.

Check your computer set-up in advance and make sure everything is working properly to avoid any technical glitches during the exam.

Arrive at the venue before time so you can get settled comfortably.

Go through all the test instructions and abide by the guidelines.

Don’t panic! Take your time and carefully read the questions before answering.

(The author is with a computer-based testing solutions provider)