Aug 23: Admissions, scholarships and more

Accounts Internship

Payism Global is hiring interns for an accounts profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant knowledge and skills may apply by September 4. The stipend: Rs 10,000-15,000/month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-015

Content writing internship

Techasoft is hiring interns for a content writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of blogging, creative writing and written English proficiency may apply by September 5. The stipend: Rs 8,000-10,000/month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-014

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship

LIC Housing Finance Limited is inviting applications from students who have enrolled in Class 11, and the first year of degree and PG courses across India for a scholarship. Applicants must have scored more than 60% in previous examinations. Apply by September 30. Details: https://bit.ly/3PHpCP8

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Kotak Education Foundation is offering scholarships to girl students who have secured admission to the first-year degree in NAAC accredited/NIRF ranked institutes for professional courses. Scholarship amount: up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year. Apply by September 30. Details: https://bit.ly/3wl3jI7

Apply for GATE exam

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is organising the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2023 along with IITs of Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Candidates studying in the 3rd year or above of any degree are eligible. The examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Details: https://gate.iitk.ac.in

Admissions open

The Centre for Global Languages, Bengaluru City University invites students to register for certificate courses and diploma courses ranging from 4-8 months in French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese and Korean languages. Apply offline, before September 9. Eligibility for certificate courses: II PUC pass. Eligibility for other levels: Passing the previous levels. For details: 080-29572019 / 8904018883.