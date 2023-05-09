Bed-time routine for kids during holidays

Binge-watching series or watching videos non-stop is a common behaviour among teens and children today. It can often lead to sleep deprivation. Here are some tips on how to stop a child from binging on series after series and losing sleep:

Set limits: Encourage the child to set limits on how much time they spend watching TV shows by creating a schedule and allocating specific time slots for watching shows. Monitor the screen time.

Prioritise sleep: Encourage the child to prioritise getting enough sleep. Help them understand the importance of getting at least eight hours of sleep per night and the negative effects of sleep deprivation.

Establish a bedtime routine: Encourage the kid to establish a bedtime routine that includes winding down activities such as reading, taking a bath or listening to calming music.

Keep the bedroom free of distractions: Encourage the children to keep their bedroom free of distractions such as TVs or digital devices. This can help create a sleep-conducive environment.

Encourage physical activity: Encourage the teen to engage in physical activity, such as sports or exercise, during the day. Physical activity can help reduce stress and improve sleep quality.

Lead by example: Set an example by practising healthy sleep habits and limiting your own screen time. This can help encourage the teen to follow suit.

By implementing these strategies, parents and caregivers can help teens to develop healthy habits around screen time and sleep, which can have positive effects on their general health. When the holidays end, they won't have to struggle.