Being curious, adaptable

As the entire world around us goes through new and unexpected turbulence, the book, What the Heck Do I Do with my Life? speaks to the angst we all face. This thought-provoking book brings a perspective from someone who has seen it all — from the factory floor to the pinnacle of tech and everything in between. Ravi Venkatesan was the former Chairman of Microsoft India, Bank of Baroda and Cummins India and was voted as one of India’s best management thinkers.

“A person’s true potential is unknown (and unknowable); it is impossible to foresee what can be accomplished with years of passion, toil and training.” The book starts with this quote from well-known psychologist Carol S Dweck, pointing out how the potential of people in general and professionals in particular can go untapped either because of their limited self-awareness or due to the constraints of the ecosystem they are a part of.

Growth mindset & self-belief

The nature of jobs and the very jobs in question are constantly evolving. As Venkatesan points out, “Even a decade ago, roles such as data scientist, social media manager, content moderator, cloud architect and drone operator did not exist.” Arguing that work will increasingly be a dynamic portfolio of projects, some which are paid but others that provide satisfaction, he urges for constant learning.

Emphasising the need for the right mindset, the book points out that “mindset is reprogrammable”. In the ‘Key Ideas’ section he says: Mindset is the software that runs your life. It is the set of beliefs and assumptions and stories we have about everything — from ourselves, to how the world works. A very important part of this mindset is “self-belief”.

How do you see yourself? Are you your biggest cheerleader or worst critic? Venkatesan encourages you to confront your inner critic, lean into your fears and affirm and love yourself. Self-belief and self-esteem are two sides of the same coin and these can be developed and transformed as needed, reinforcing one another.

Need for metaskills

Here is an existential question for the 21st century professional. In a world where automation takes over tasks that humans perform and skills quickly become irrelevant or commoditised, what do you learn?

Learning should focus on “meta-skills” — the higher order general skills that enable you to develop new skills according to Venkatesan. Learning agility, entrepreneurial mindset and soft skills are the three categories of “metaskills” that are unpacked in detail. The agile mind knows how to deal with uncertainty and find solutions on the go. Dream bigger, be persuasive and resourceful while recognising opportunity — all hallmarks of having an entrepreneurial mindset.

Finally, despite the rising levels of automation, Venkatesan says that interactions between people are gaining greater importance. Analysis by companies like Google and business platforms like the World Economic Forum found that soft skills like good communication trumped hard skills like coding and software development.

Venkatesan strikes an upbeat note for anyone who can be overwhelmed by the prospects of it all. “Despite the challenges, the twenty-first century is a time of unprecedented opportunities for anyone with the mindset of an explorer and the skill set of a change-maker. It is a time for optimism, not pessimism.”

Ultimately, the book says that seasoned professionals should reset their ideas of jobs, careers and professional journeys. Young professionals at the doorstep of their careers should cultivate the adventurer mindset and sharpen their change-maker skills to succeed. At times, the professional world can seem like a war or a jungle. An adventurer knows how to navigate and emerge unscathed and stronger on the other side.

