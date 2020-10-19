Boost your career prospects with an EMBA

Executive MBA (EMBA) programmes have become increasingly popular in recent times. An EMBA is very different compared to doing a full-time MBA. Firstly, an EMBA is for practicing managers who want to study part-time and typically within an 18-24 month time-frame. Secondly, students bring many years of work experience into the classroom and this combined richness of experiences adds to the quality of the student learning. Thirdly, learning is much applied and course assessments and much bigger strategy type projects can be linked directly to the students’ organisations as well as the students themselves. Consequently, much value can be produced for many stakeholders.

Here are just some of the advantages of doing an EMBA and how having one may boost your career.

Professional Network: Doing an EMBA is an ideal way of building a professional network for life with student peers and alumni. It is not just what you know but who you know that counts.

Generalist manager: An EMBA is a generalist management master degree. It helps students to analyse business problems from a holistic perspective and generate creative solutions. For example, from: Accounting; Finance; HR; Marketing; Strategy and other perspectives.

Managers to leaders: The ultimate goal of undertaking an EMBA is to help persons to transition from being a manager to becoming an effective leader. This includes helping to build essential leadership competencies such as strategic thinking and business acumen which in turn helps you to cope with the ambiguity and complexity that managerial jobs frequently contain. This has become especially important during the Covid-19 context where the future is unknown. EMBAs are also increasingly focusing upon the softer skills from listening more effectively, emotional intelligence and making high quality sales pitches. All these things are crucially important for building leaders of the future.

Application: Doing an EMBA enables students to apply what they learn in class immediately back at work. This has the advantage of making persons more efficient and effective at work both operationally and strategically.

Experienced faculty: Typically, faculty teaching on an EMBA bring many years of academic and work experience into the classroom. This has been attained working full-time in the public or private sectors or through undertaking consulting. Therefore, the real world of business is brought into the class and is analysed through the ‘lenses’ of models, frameworks and theory.

Work-life schedule: Convenience is synonymous with doing an EMBA. EMBAs are typically scheduled on weekends and/or weeknights and therefore try to minimise clashes with a busy work and life schedule. Choosing to study via online increases study flexibility through enabling access to studies from work, home or even whilst travelling. A flipped classroom approach where study materials are available before a course starts subsequently enables more debate, analysis and practical application during the classroom experience.

Boosting career success: Undertaking an EMBA is no guarantee of career success but it is right to point out that it increases the likelihood and probability of success.

(The author is dean and professor at a school of global management)