Bringing community music to schools in India

Music has been a part of human existence for thousands of years. It has developed, from what could have been forms of shared sound, to more recognisable as music today, but it has always had an important place in society and communication.

Almost all countries and cultures around the world have defined musical styles. Music forms a part of most social, ceremonial and religious occasions. Over time, music has not only been experienced, shared and passed down, but also taught in a structured manne. It is interesting to look at two things: music as it exists and thrives in communities, and the idea of community music.

Community music is more an approach to music than a style in itself. Community music, as the name indicates, is the making of music by a group of people, together. The group can, and often is, diverse, with different levels of musical ability. An important principle of community music is inclusivity. Everyone has the right to participate in and make music. Music-making is a part of the human experience. It has often been closely tied to the concepts of cultural democracy and music for all.

Community music has taken root in different forms around the world. In the UK and Ireland for example, it has been seen as a form of activism since the late 1960s. Music Australia outlines four approaches to community music – Amateur Music, Communal Music, Music of a Community and Music Interventions.

Amateur Music refers to ensembles like bands, orchestras and choirs led by trained musicians and often feature western music. Communal Music is the music of musicians from different traditions and cultures and can have diverse repertoire, instrumentation and participation. Music of a Community often refers to the traditional music of a group and is a way for them to express their cultural identity. Music Interventions are activities designed to create community engagement and address the needs of the community. These categories aren’t mutually exclusive, and it’s not uncommon to see overlaps.

In India, schools could be a powerful home for music education, and a place where we could see some of the benefits that collective music making has to offer. Providing music education as part of the school curriculum brings joy to children. Additional benefits of teaching community music in schools are:

Inclusivity

Global citizenship and an understanding of different cultures

A sense of belonging in diverse groups

Social-emotional learning

Right and left brain engagement

Gross and fine motor skills

Memory and cognitive function

Collaboration and engagement

Creative development

With the National Education Policy 2020 directing that all students should get the benefits of music and arts education from pre-primary to Class 8, schools can be home of community music in India. Forty minutes a week of group music instruction can stimulate curiosity, creativity and collaboration, and create the next generation of emotionally intelligent global citizens.

(The author is a music educator and entrepreneur)