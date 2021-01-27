BTech and MBA is a good combination

Dear Madam,

Please suggest some good universities in Canada for a course in Robotic Engineering.

Aditya

Dear Aditya,

The best universities in Canada for Robotic Engineering are the University of Toronto, University of Waterloo, University of British Columbia and Mc Gill. Conestoga College offers a two-year co-op diploma programme in Robotics.

Dear Madam,

I wish to pursue CFA or CMA programme abroad preferably in the UK or Canada. Please suggest some affordable universities.

Sejal Shetty

Dear Sejal,

Both CFA and CMA can be studied online by directly registering for the course with the respective boards and taking their exams. In the UK, some universities offer CFA affiliation programmes. Members of the CFA University Affiliation Programme include Imperial College Business School, Durham University, Warwick Business School, Lancaster University, London Business School, Exeter, Leicester, Edinburgh, Manchester and University of Stirling that help students from MSc Finance and MSc Investment & Wealth Management to obtain their Chartered Financial Analyst designation, which is the most recognised investment credential in the world.

Canadian Universities like the University of British Columbia and Brock University offer Certified Management Accountant along with their MBA programmes. The University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business offers the MBA-CMA Combined Programme in partnership with the Certified Management Accountants of British Columbia. This unique opportunity allows qualified applicants to work towards their CMA designation while completing their MBA – saving time and money.

Dear Madam,

I am a BTech graduate and have worked in a bank for three years. My GMAT score is 740. What are my chances of getting selected to top B-schools?

Akhil K

Dear Akhil,

Your GMAT score is very good. With your work experience and your credentials, you have high chances of getting into an Ivy League or any of the top business schools to pursue your MBA. Prepare an impressive resume, write a strong personal statement, take the TOEFL iBT test or IELTS academic depending on the country you wish to go to. I don’t see any problem in your path to your dream school. BTech and MBA is an excellent combination.

Dear Madam,

I wish to pursue LLM abroad. Kindly suggest some good universities.

Roshini K B

Dear Roshni,

For Law, I would recommend universities in the UK. For one, we practice the same Law and secondly, most UK universities are recognised by the Bar Council of India. For LLM, I would recommend UK universities like Oxford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, University College London, Kings College London, Durham University, Leeds, Nottingham Law School at Nottingham Trent University, Westminster Law School and York University. The only exam you have to take is the IELTS academic test and get a score of 6.5 and above in each band. Scholarships will depend on your GPA in LLB and the essay you write in the scholarship application.