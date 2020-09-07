Building a career during Covid-19

From a new emphasis on the gig economy to reskilling and a rise in work from home job searches, freshers and professionals are working to improve their profile in a variety of ways during the pandemic. Many are rethinking their career choices, switching jobs, and going for upskilling to remain relevant in a tough job market.

Freshers and young professionals are increasingly taking to upskilling. Even students are using this time to get skill training. G Rithika, a student, says she and many of her friends have signed up for online courses. "I am doing a graphic design course. My friends have signed up for courses in marketing, thinking of job opportunities in mind,” she says.

In line with the trend, online learning platforms are offering various courses catering to them. While training and skill development is one way of career-building, young professionals are also opting for short-term jobs or freelancing.

Industry insiders confirm that there is an upward trend in freelancing at present. Due to decreased revenues and the lack of new businesses, many organisations are right-sizing. In this situation, companies are looking at hiring the right talent on a short-term basis and using the existing resources for business continuity.

This is a situation that works both ways: Working with freelancers will cut overhead costs for any organisation and freelancers, in turn, have the choice of choosing projects based on their skill set.

Entrepreneur Abhishek Latthe says that one of the best ways freshers can prepare for a post-pandemic world is by getting training in technical skills. “The Covid-19 pandemic is fast-tracking digital transformations in companies as they are trying to become more resilient to future occurrences and disruptions. The reality is that technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, IoT, virtual and AI, and robotics will make businesses more robust to future pandemics, and anyone that can help companies use these technologies will be in a great position,” he added.

A global employment website specified that they have noticed some stir in sectors such as IT Services, e-commerce, edutech and fintech after a quiet period of 2-3 months. Other sectors like aviation, hospitality and tourism will soon see some movement in hiring once restrictions are fully lifted.

In the current tumultuous age, companies are also seeking job-ready candidates who can quickly and effectively respond to business challenges.

According to a data science institute, programmes in data, emerging tech, cloud computing, cyber security, and design innovation will hold students in good stead, irrespective of the sector they want to work in.

Networking, both offline and online, a good digital media presence, updated resume, and soft skills are also important to adapt to the changing situation. Equally crucial is to remain abreast of the current job market trends, a good understanding of how industries will be affected post the pandemic and get the right guidance on actions they should take for a promising professional future.

“The pandemic compelled several companies to scrutinise their working models, take drastic measures for business continuity, and even dip into their reserves to stay afloat. Understandably, companies will be a little conservative when it comes to salary increments or offering higher pay packages in the near future. However, critical roles like data analysts, cybersecurity and cloud experts, artificial intelligence/machine learning engineers will continue to attract significantly higher pay packages,” said Gaurav Vohra, who runs a data science institute.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic is wreaking havoc in the job market across industries as their revenue streams are drying up. However, if one can harness the connected and dynamic nature of the job market, and be equipped with skills to cater to the industry requirements, every fresher will get a chance to land their dream career and every young professional will get an opportunity to grow and climb up the ladder, as before.