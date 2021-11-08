Bulletin Board: 02 November

Social fellowship

Project BookPecker aims to increase literacy across socio-economic divisions. Applications for those interested are open. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3mwz9wY.

Academic scholarship

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme aims to support the higher education of students belonging to economically weaker sections of society. Students studying in classes 6 to 12, diploma, polytechnic or undergraduate degree programmes can apply. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3anOB7U.

Social innovation fellowship

Schaeffler India is inviting applications for Social Innovator Fellowship Programme 2021 which aims to recognise and reward individuals who are developing unique solutions that have the potential to positively impact the society at scale in India. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/2Yyh3kK.

Health fellowship

The Young Health Programme or One Young World Scholarship aims to identify and empower young leaders who are tackling the burden of NCDs through advocacy, innovation and the delivery of primary health services.

For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3aGUM7j.

Internship

Techstory is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students who are proficient in spoken and written English may apply by November 7. The stipend is Rs 6,000. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0474.

Journalism internship

Mansa is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by November 7. The stipend is Rs 3,000-5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0475.

Content curation internship

Aisle is hiring interns for a Content Curation profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by November 11. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0476.

HR internship

HealthifyMe is hiring interns for a Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by November 11.

The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0747.