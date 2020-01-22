Bulletin Board

Master of dental surgery

Manav Rachna Dental College invites applications for its Master of Dental Surgery programme. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/36dKqH8 or contact 0129-4259000.

MTech, PhD programme

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham invites applications for its MTech and PhD programmes. Integrated MTech and PhD courses are also offered. For more information, log on to www.amrita.edu/joinmtech.

Diploma in culinary arts

Indian School of Hospitality invites applications for Diploma in Pastry & Bakery and Diploma in Culinary Arts. The last date to apply is January 31. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/3augGsK.

MSc in pharmaceutical engineering

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for its new MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering course. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2TFVsSN or write to cbe-msc@sheffield.ac.uk.

Biomedical engineering

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc in Biomedical Engineering course. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2GcISCx or write to eng-admissions@strath.ac.uk.

Design courses

Indian Institute of Art and Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London is offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. For more information, log on to www.iiad.edu.in or contact 98713 83633.

Software engineering internship

Innoviti Payments Solution is hiring an intern for Software Engineering profile. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by January 28. The stipend is Rs 25,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-693.

Business analytics internship

Innoviti Payments Solution is hiring interns for Business Analytics profile. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by January 28. The stipend is Rs 25,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-694.