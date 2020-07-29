Bulletin Board

BA LLB

Bangalore University is inviting applications for BA LLB Honors degree programme. Apply by July 31. For more information, log on to www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Scholarship test

FIITJEE is conducting Proctored Online Scholarship cum Admission Test on August 2 for admission to its online classroom programme. For more information, log on to https://ftrer.fiitjee.com.

PG programmes

MICA is offering online postgraduate programmes in Media and Entertainment Management, and in Business Management. For more information, log on to admission@ivoryeducation.in.

Diploma in banking

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management invites applications for their Professional Diploma in Banking & Financial Services. Apply by August 1. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3jvPTkj.

Content writing internship

Creatoshala is hiring an intern for content writing profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by August 3. The stipend is Rs 3,000 - 6,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-852.

Web development

Softsolutions is hiring interns for Web Development profile. Students with knowledge of HTML, CSS and ReactJS may apply by August 3. The stipend is Rs 5,000 - 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-853.

Mobile app development

Origa is hiring interns for a Mobile App Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of SQL, MongoDB, Node.js, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Angular 2.0 may apply by August 3. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-854.

Web graphics internship

EDominer Systems is hiring interns for Web Graphics Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe photoshop and Adobe Illustrator may apply by August 2. The stipend is Rs 10,000 - 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-855.

Business research internship

Reach Technologies is hiring interns for Business Research profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by August 3. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-865.

HR internship

Feedbyme is hiring interns for Human Resource profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by August 2. The stipend is Rs 18,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-866.

Business development

Feedbyme is hiring interns for Business Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by August 2. The stipend is Rs 10,000 - 16,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-867.