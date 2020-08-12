Bulletin Board

BSc degree

IIT Madras invites applications for online BSc degree in Programming and Data Science. Apply by 15th September 2020. For more information, log on to www.onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

MSc in drug delivery

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for MSc in Drug Discovery Science course. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Dv3Uip or write to chem-pgadmissions@sheffield. ac.uk.

MSc in clinical health

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc in Clinical Health Psychology course. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3fDsyu4 or write to hass-pg-enquiries@strath.ac.uk.

Literature fest

Neev Literature Festival for children will be conducted online on August 15. For registration, visit the Facebook, Instagram & Twitter page Neev Literature Festival.

BTech programme

Mahindra University’s Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Hyderabad, is inviting applications to BTech programme. Apply by August 15. For more information, log on to www.mechyd.ac.in.

Executive programme

IIM Calcutta in association with TalentSprint is offering Advanced Programme in Global Economy and Digital Money. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/30JJqLo.

Education fair

IDP Education is conducting virtual education fair with institutions from Australia, UK, US, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland participating. For more information, visit www.idp.com/india.

Teacher training programme

GETI is offering teacher training programme for teachers, principals and schools. For more information, log on to www.getilearn.org.

Beyonder fellowship

Atria University is offering Beyonder Fellowship Programme in Applied Robotics, Discovering Data Science and Fueling Inquiry. Students who have completed Class 12 may apply. The last date to apply is August 14. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2DAUim4.

Teacher training course

Manipal Global in association with CENTA has launched programmes in Teacher Training and School Leadership. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fvvLfL.

Occupational english test

Doctors and nurses applying for positions in the United States can now validate their English language proficiency with Occupational English Test. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3eummnI.

Internship

Beadcore Infotech is hiring an intern for a Angular.js Development profile at work from home. Students with Knowledge of AngularJS and User Interface Development may apply by August 17. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-872.

Business development internship

FreeBHK is hiring interns for a Business Development profile at work from home. Students with Knowledge of MS-Word, MS-Excel and MS-Powerpoint may apply by August 17. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-873.

Client servicing internship

Kofluence is hiring interns for a Client Servicing profile in Bengaluru. Students with Knowledge of English Proficiency (spoken), Client Relationship and Social Media Marketing may apply by August 17. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-874.

Operations internship

WeMakeScholars is hiring interns for Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with Knowledge of English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by August 17. The stipend is Rs 12,000 - 17,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-875.