Bulletin Board

Data science course

Great Learning is offering online Bootcamp in Data Science. Apply by August 27. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/32fMxdp.

Language education

Regional Institute of English South India is offering two distance mode programmes: Post Graduate Diploma in English Language Teaching (PGDELT) and Diploma in English Communication. Apply by August 31. For more information, log on to riesielt.org or write to riediploma@gmail.com.

Certification programme

Great Learning in association with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is offering advanced certification programme in Software Engineering for IoT, Cloud and Blockchain. For more information, log onto www.greatlearning.in/iitmadras.

PG diploma

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India is offering PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Development course. For more information, log on to www.ediindia.org.

PG programme

Imarticus Learning is offering Post Graduate Programme in Business Management. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3hiBR4h.

Certification programme

Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts is offering one month online Bakery Certification programme. For more information, log on to www.apcaindia.com.

Ideathon programme

College and university students are invited to register for Ken42's StartNXT Ideathon programme. The last date to register is August 31. For more information, log onto www.ken42.com.

Career counselling

Summit Careers is offering online Career Counselling sessions and workshops. For more information, log on to www.careerswithsummit.com or write to connect@careerswithsummit.com.

Webinar

IIM Bangalore is hosting a webinar on the topic ‘Turning crisis into opportunities: The role of MBA graduates in building a healthy, resilient and egalitarian India in a Covid affected economy’ on August 29 2020 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm. Register at: https://bit.ly/3j9H1Ac.

Customer support internship

Kenmarl ITan Solutions is hiring an intern for a Customer Support profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of MS-Word, MS-Excel and MS-PowerPoint may apply by August 31. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-880.

Graphic design internship

WrittenlyHub is hiring interns for a Graphic Design profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by August 31. The stipend is Rs 4,000 - 9,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-881.

Videography internship

REVIVE is hiring interns for a videography profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Video Making and Video Editing may apply by August 30. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-882.

Chat associate internship

Pankhuri is hiring interns for a Chat Associate profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office, MS-Excel, MS-PowerPoint and English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by Augus 30. The stipend is Rs 15,000 - 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-883.