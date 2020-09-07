Bulletin Board

Hospitality management

Indian School of Hospitality is offering BBA in Hospitality Management. Apply by September 15. For more information, log on to ish.nopaperforms.com.

Cyber security course

Simplilearn is inviting applications for Post Graduate Programme in Cyber Security. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Q9taxg.

PG programme

Imarticus Learning is offering Post Graduate Programme in Business Management. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3hiBR4h.

Diploma programmes

Loyalist College is offering diploma programmes in Biosciences. For more information or to apply to these programmes write to internationaladmissions@ loyalistcollege.com.

CAT course

Unacademy is offering CAT preparation programme, free mock tests and advanced workshops for CAT aspirants. For more information, log on to www.unacademy.com

UG programmes

The Indian Institute of Art and Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design. For more information, log on to www.iiad.edu.in or contact 98713 83633.

PG diploma

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India is offering PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development course. For more information, log on to www.ediindia.org.

Admission

Sanskriti University, Mathura invites application for admission to dipoma, under graduate, post graduate and doctoral programmes. Apply by September 30. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2OLwsGb.

Programme management internship

Chilli Pilli Makkala Koota is hiring an intern for a programme management profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of MS-Excel may apply by September 14. The stipend is Rs 7,000 to 14,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-892.

Digital marketing internship

Examination Warrior is hiring interns for a Digital Marketing profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Search Engine Optimisation may apply by September 14. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-893.

Image processing internship

Senso Vision System is hiring interns for a Computer Vision & Image Processing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Linux, C++ Programming and OpenCV may apply by September 14. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 18,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-894.

Search Engine Optimisation internship

HalfCute Internet is hiring interns for a Search Engine Optimisation profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Search Engine Optimisation, Google Analytics and English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by September 14. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-895.