Bulletin Board

Diploma course
Banjara Academy, Basavanagudi is inviting applications for part-time Diploma in Personal
Counselling Skills. The course will start from November 7. Apply by October 31. For more information, contact 9538859316 or visit www.banjaraacademy.org.
Olympiad exams
Science Olympiad Foundation is inviting applications from school students for Olympiad exams to be conducted online. Apply by October 31. For more information, log on to www.sofworld.org.
Online course
Careerera is offering an online post-graduation programme in Data Science. For more information, log on to www.careerera.com.
UG and PG programmes
FLAME University is inviting applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. For more information, log on to www.flame.edu.in.
BBA and MBA
RICS School of Built Environment is inviting applications for BBA and MBA in real estate, construction and infrastructure. For more information, log on to www.ricssbe.org.
BBA programme
JK Business School is inviting applications for its BBA programme. Apply by October 31. For more information, log on to www.jkbschool.org.
Internship programme
Mindler is inviting applications for internship programme for Class 12 students. Apply by October 30. For more information, log on to https://internship.mindler.com.
Certificate course
Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management is inviting applications for Certificate in Business English course. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/35vUZXT.
Business fest
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is conducting Vista 2020, a business fest, on October 31 and November 1. For more details, visit www.iimb-vista.com.
Web development internship
Qapitol QA Services is hiring interns for Web Development profile. Students with knowledge of HTML and WordPress may apply by October 30. The stipend is Rs 10,000 - 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-932.
Data management internship
Meero is hiring interns for Data Management profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by October 27. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-933.
Graphic design internship
SKR INFRA is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by October 27. The stipend is Rs 30,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-934.
