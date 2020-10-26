Bulletin Board

Diploma course

Banjara Academy, Basavanagudi is inviting applications for part-time Diploma in Personal

Counselling Skills. The course will start from November 7. Apply by October 31. For more information, contact 9538859316 or visit www.banjaraacademy.org.

Olympiad exams

Science Olympiad Foundation is inviting applications from school students for Olympiad exams to be conducted online. Apply by October 31. For more information, log on to www.sofworld.org.

Online course

Careerera is offering an online post-graduation programme in Data Science. For more information, log on to www.careerera.com.

UG and PG programmes

FLAME University is inviting applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. For more information, log on to www.flame.edu.in.

BBA and MBA

RICS School of Built Environment is inviting applications for BBA and MBA in real estate, construction and infrastructure. For more information, log on to www.ricssbe.org.

BBA programme

JK Business School is inviting applications for its BBA programme. Apply by October 31. For more information, log on to www.jkbschool.org.

Internship programme

Mindler is inviting applications for internship programme for Class 12 students. Apply by October 30. For more information, log on to https://internship.mindler.com.

Certificate course

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management is inviting applications for Certificate in Business English course. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/35vUZXT.

Business fest

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is conducting Vista 2020, a business fest, on October 31 and November 1. For more details, visit www.iimb-vista.com.

Web development internship

Qapitol QA Services is hiring interns for Web Development profile. Students with knowledge of HTML and WordPress may apply by October 30. The stipend is Rs 10,000 - 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-932.

Data management internship

Meero is hiring interns for Data Management profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by October 27. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-933.

Graphic design internship

SKR INFRA is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by October 27. The stipend is Rs 30,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-934.