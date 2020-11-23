Bulletin Board

Digital marketing programme

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management is inviting applications for Digital Marketing Programme. Apply by November 25. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2KyTmSr or contact 022 6670 1111.

Certification courses

iMET global is inviting applications for Executive Certificate Programme in Digital Social Media and IoT, and Post Graduate Programme in Digital Social Media and IoT. Apply by November 25. For more information, log on to https://imetglobal.com.

Post graduate diploma

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India is inviting applications for Post Graduate Diploma in Management. Apply by December 5. For more information, log on to https://ediindia.ac.in.

Scholarship programme

Coding Ninjas is offering scholarships for first-year programming students. The last date to apply is December 10. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3kPMbBG.

Digital marketing course

Imarticus Learning is invitng applications for Postgraduate Programme in Digital Marketing. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2J3bGSI.

UG courses

Atria University is inviting applications for undergraduation courses. Apply by January 03, 2021. For more www.atriauniversity.org.

Scholarship

Applications are invited from Class 12 students for Mindler Scholarship Hunt. The last date to apply is November 27. For more information, log on to https://scholarship.mindler. com.

Scholarship cum admission test

Vidyamandir Classes is inviting applications for National Admission Test, a scholarship cum admission test, to be conducted on December 20, 2020 and January 3, 2021. For more information, log on to www.vidyamandir.com.

Nobel memorial quiz

The Embassy of Sweden, New Delhi in association with the Consulate General of Sweden, Mumbai is organising the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Quiz for college students. The last date to register is December 4. Register at www.swedeninindia.com.

Career counselling

Great Learning is offering free career counselling to students and professionals in in areas like AI and Machine Learning. For more information, log on to www.greatlearning.in/gl-excelerate.

Journalism internship

Bip is hiring interns for a Journalism profile. Students with knowledge of Creative Writing, Blogging, Copywriting and Social Media Marketing may apply by November 28. The stipend is Rs 7,500 to 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-955.

Client servicing internship

Nova Scotia Consultancy OPC is hiring interns for a Client Servicing profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by November 26. The stipend is Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-956.

Accounts process internship

Gidil Business Solutions is hiring interns for a Accounts Process profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by November 26. The stipend is Rs 10,500 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-957.

Java/SQL development internship

Verisk Financial is hiring interns for a Java/SQL Development profile. Students with knowledge of Java and SQL may apply by November 26. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-958.