Bulletin Board

Tech programme
Newton School invites applications from women for online All Women Tech Programme. For more information, log on to www.newtonschool.co/forwomen.
Language improvement programme
Scholastic India has introduced a Scholastic Super English, a language improvement programme for students of Classes 3 to 8. For more information, visit sse.scholastic.co.in.
Vocational programme
Keenfinity Solutions is inviting applications for a two-year international vocational programme in Canada. For more information, log on to kfsquebec.com.
PGDM programme
JK Business School is inviting applications for a PGDM programme. Apply by January 30. For more information, log on to www.jkbschool.org.
Scholarship
The University of Sheffield, UK is offering International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships. Apply by May 17. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3lYbkuv.
Data science course
HSNC University is offering degree programmes in Data Science and Business Analytics. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3nmfA8s.
Certification programme
Applications are invited for Advanced Certification Programme in Deep Learning offered by IISc and TalentSprint. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3bkKk6P.
MSc in cognitive science
IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for MSc in Cognitive Science. Apply by January 31. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/38nMyjN.
NMAT by GMAC exam
Applications are invited for NMAT by GMAC exam. The last date to apply is January 31. For more information, log on to www.nmat.org.
Diploma in teaching
Suraasa is inviting applications for Professional Graduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning, and Diploma in Teaching. For more information, log on to www.suraasa.com.
PR internship
MSLGROUP is hiring an intern for Public Relations profile. Students with English proficiency (spoken and written), MS-Word and MS-Excel may apply by January 22. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1009.
Journalism internship
NewsGram is hiring interns for Journalism profile. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by January 26. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1010.
Subject matter expert internship
FreeCo Education is hiring interns for a Subject Matter Expert (Computer Science) profile. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1011.
Business analytics internship
Edelweiss Financial Services is hiring interns for Business Analytics profile. Students with knowledge of MS-Office may apply by January 22. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1012.
Engineering internship
Exponent Energy is hiring interns for Firmware/ EC/ EE Engineering profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of ARM Microcontroller, Embedded Systems, C Programming Analog And Digital Circuits may apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 13,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1013.
Content writing internship
Xiaomi Technology India is hiring interns for a Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1014.