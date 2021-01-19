Bulletin Board

Tech programme

Newton School invites applications from women for online All Women Tech Programme. For more information, log on to www.newtonschool.co/forwomen.

Language improvement programme

Scholastic India has introduced a Scholastic Super English, a language improvement programme for students of Classes 3 to 8. For more information, visit sse.scholastic.co.in.

Vocational programme

Keenfinity Solutions is inviting applications for a two-year international vocational programme in Canada. For more information, log on to kfsquebec.com.

PGDM programme

JK Business School is inviting applications for a PGDM programme. Apply by January 30. For more information, log on to www.jkbschool.org.

Scholarship

The University of Sheffield, UK is offering International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships. Apply by May 17. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3lYbkuv.

Data science course

HSNC University is offering degree programmes in Data Science and Business Analytics. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3nmfA8s.

Certification programme

Applications are invited for Advanced Certification Programme in Deep Learning offered by IISc and TalentSprint. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3bkKk6P.

MSc in cognitive science

IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for MSc in Cognitive Science. Apply by January 31. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/38nMyjN.

NMAT by GMAC exam

Applications are invited for NMAT by GMAC exam. The last date to apply is January 31. For more information, log on to www.nmat.org.

Diploma in teaching

Suraasa is inviting applications for Professional Graduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning, and Diploma in Teaching. For more information, log on to www.suraasa.com.

PR internship

MSLGROUP is hiring an intern for Public Relations profile. Students with English proficiency (spoken and written), MS-Word and MS-Excel may apply by January 22. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1009.



Journalism internship

NewsGram is hiring interns for Journalism profile. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by January 26. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1010.

Subject matter expert internship

FreeCo Education is hiring interns for a Subject Matter Expert (Computer Science) profile. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1011.

Business analytics internship

Edelweiss Financial Services is hiring interns for Business Analytics profile. Students with knowledge of MS-Office may apply by January 22. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1012.

Engineering internship

Exponent Energy is hiring interns for Firmware/ EC/ EE Engineering profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of ARM Microcontroller, Embedded Systems, C Programming Analog And Digital Circuits may apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 13,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1013.

Content writing internship

Xiaomi Technology India is hiring interns for a Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1014.