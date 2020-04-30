Bulletin Board April 30

Online courses

Simplilearn is offering free access to online learning programmes to university faculty and students. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

Online classes

Baliyans.com, an initiative of INSIGHT IAS Academy, has launched new courses and live classes for IAS aspirants. For more information, log on to www.baliyans.com.

JEE and NEET classes

Vidyamandir Classes is offering live online classes for JEE and NEET through its Learn from Home initiative. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2y3yUD6.

LSAT—India Topper scholarship

The Law School Admission Council is offering LSAT—India Topper Scholarship for LSAT India test takers. The last date to apply is May 22. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/33NJBW7.

Dean's award

University of Strathclyde is offering Dean's International Excellence Award to international students pursuing master's, EdD Education or one year MRes programme in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. The last date to apply for the scholarship is May 31. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2YapxfL or write to hass-pg-enquiries@strath.ac.uk.

PG diploma

Indian School of Hospitality has launched Post Graduate Diploma in Service Operations Management. Apply by July. For more information and to register, log on to https://ish.nopaperforms.com.

Research proposals

The Institute of Management Accountants is inviting Research Proposals in the fields of accounting and financial management. The last date to submit is June 1. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/3eZ42UW or write to research@imanet.org.

Digital marketing internship

Able Jobs is hiring interns for Digital Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing, Adobe Photoshop, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation, Creative Writing and Copywriting can apply by May 15. The stipend is Rs 12,000 to 18,000 per month.

Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-804.