Bulletin board August 1

ECE guest faculty

Applications are invited from candidates with teaching/industrial experience for the post of guest faculty in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, UVCE, to teach BE or BTech (ECE) and MTech (ECE) courses. The last date to submit applications is August 3. For more details, visit www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Guest faculty

Department of Electronic Media, Bangalore University, invites application for the post of guest faculty for the academic year 2019-20. Candidates with PhD, NET or SLET will be preferred. Interested candidates may apply on or before August 5. For more information, contact 8050965887.

PG courses

Bangalore University invites applications for PG courses, PG diploma courses and certificate courses. The last date to apply is August 8. For more information, log on to eng.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Interschool tech quiz

Tata Consultancy Services will be conducting TCS IT Wiz 2019, an interschool technology quiz, on August 8, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru. Students studying in Classes 8 to 12 are eligible to participate in the contest. Each institution can send a maximum of 10 teams (2 members per team) to participate. For more details, contact: 080 67246000. Register at: www.tcsitwiz.com. The last date to register is August 1.

Open day

University of New South Wales’ will be holding its outreach programme, India Open Day, on August 4 between 4 to 8 pm at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bengaluru. Students can register directly online or on the spot at any of the event venue for free. UNSW’s panel for admissions will be present at the event. UNSW is also offering scholarships for students from India. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2OqR8Gf.