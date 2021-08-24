Bulletin Board: August 24

Film awards
The School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, RV University Bengaluru, has announced the Teen Indie Film Awards. The competition is open for those in the age group from 14 to 18 years. The last date for submission is September 30. For more details, visit: rvu.edu.in.
Admissions
Bangalore University is extending admissions for first year LLM courses and integrated BSc and MSc courses. The last date for LLM courses is Sep 9 and for BSc and MSc courses is August 31. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3gnSAEK.
Business internship
The interviews for Summer Placement process at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore are tentatively scheduled from November 8 to 13. Interns from the PGP and PGPBA programmes are preferred. Email place@iimb.ac.in for further details.
Reporting internship
Techiexpert is hiring interns for a Reporting profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Report Writing may apply by September 1. The stipend is ₹4,000-5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0432.
Journalism internship
Mansa is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by September 1. The stipend is ₹3,000-5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0433.
Digital marketing internship
Vexil Infotech is hiring interns for a Digital Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing may apply by September 1. The stipend is ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0434.
Fashion design internship
BlissClub is hiring interns for a Fashion Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by September 1. The stipend is ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-0435.
