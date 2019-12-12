Bulletin Board December 12

Pariksha pe charcha contest

The Government of India has announced Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 contest, a writing contest for students of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to meet and interact with the prime minister. The last date to submit entries is December 23. For more information, log on to innovate.mygov.in.

JEE mock test

Amazon is conducting a free All India JEE Main mock test based on the new JEE 2020 pattern on December 27. To register, log on to https://jeeready.amazon.in.

Young researcher award

Lady Tata Memorial Trust invites applications for Young Researcher Award from candidates involved in research and development in Life Sciences and Biotechnology related areas. The last date to apply is January 15, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2LR31BJ.

Hindustani music scholarship

The National Centre for the Performing Arts & Citi India have jointly announced scholarship for advanced training in the field of Hindustani Music. The last date to apply is December 31. For more information, log on to https://ncpamumbai.com.

International excellence scholarships

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield, UK is offering International Excellence Scholarships for engineering students. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/38gZUwt.

Design courses

The Indian Institute of Art and Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture & Design. The entrance exam will be conducted on December 21, 22. For more information and to apply for the exam, log on to www.iiad.edu.in.

Bachelor of Design

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur is inviting applications for Bachelor of Design with specialisation in product design, interaction design and interdisciplinary design. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2LgGz4x.

Internal audit internship

The Protiviti is hiring interns for Internal Audit profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office can apply by December 23. The stipend is Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-671.

Content writing internship

Business Setup Worldwide is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Word and English Proficiency (Written) can apply by December 23. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-672.

Digital marketing internship

GetMyUni is hiring an intern for Digital Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization and English Proficiency (Spoken) can apply by December 24. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-673.

Mobile app development internship

Comofi Innovations is hiring interns for Mobile App Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of JavaScript, Node.js, Flutter, Android, Firebase and Cloud Firestore can apply by December 23. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-674.

Summer fellowship programme

Applications are invited for IIT Madras Summer Fellowship Programme from engineering, management, sciences and humanities students. The date to apply is February 29, 2020. For more information, log on to https://sfp.iitm.ac.in.

Summer research fellowship

The Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) is offering summer fellowships to undergraduate and MSc students. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. The last date to apply is December 13. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2YvJfR7.

MicroMasters programme

IIM Bangalore is offering an online MicroMasters Programme in Business Management. For more information and to apply, log on to http://bit.ly/2rvb0x3.

Mental health conference

Conference on Mental Health Problems will be held at Jadavpur University, Kolkata from January 3 to 4, 2020. The last date to register is December 30. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/358AgI8.

MBA deans excellence scholarships

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow is offering MBA Deans Excellence Scholarships. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/352K2eM or write to sbs.admissions@strath.ac.uk.

Economics summit

Shriram College of Commerce, Delhi is organising an economics summit from January 17 to 19, 2020. The last date to register is January 4, 2020. For more information and to register, log on to http://bit.ly/2Ryr0ZS.

Wells Mountain scholars programme

Applications are invited for Wells Mountain Initiative Scholars Programme from students pursuing bachelor’s degree or diploma. The last date to apply is March 1, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/38nCm8S.

PG programme

NIT Rourkela invites applications for the PG Programme in Big Data Engineering. The last date to apply is December 30. For more information and to apply, log on to http://bit.ly/38nBbGw.

Scholarships for girls

Fair & Lovely Foundation announces scholarships for girl students pursuing UG,PG and Coaching Programmes. The last date to apply is December 15. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/36iV53W or write to lever.care@unilever.com.

Great scholarship

Applications are invited for Great Scholarship 2020 offered by the British Council. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/36ffsyM or write to Greatedu.india@britishcouncil.org.

Fellowship programme

Applications are invited for Fellowship Programme at UN Human Rights from March 1 to December 31, 2020. The last date to apply is December 19. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2sSKZIm or write to mercole@ohchr.org.

MSc in machine learning

Applications are invited for an online course in MSc in Machine Learning by Imperial College, London. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2E2cyRP.

PG in AI and ML

NIT Warangal invites applications for an online PG Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The last date to apply is December 30. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2P7jFyO.

Design a logo contest

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship is holding Design a Logo for National Council for Vocational Education & Training contest. The last date for submission is December 31. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/354Tka7.

Journalism fellowship

Applications are invited for Knight Science Journalism Fellowship programme at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. The last date to apply is January 15, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2qHsLsQ.

NUS scholarship

Applications are invited for NUS Graduate School Scholarship 2020. The stipend is Rs 1.5 lakh per month. The last date to apply is December 15. For more information, log on to https://nus.edu/2Keg5A1.

Senior research fellows

Applications are invited for the positions of Senior Research Fellow (Project) and Project Assistant at National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi. The last date to apply is December 15. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2P7k1p8.