Bulletin board: December 14

Scholarship for women

The Government of India has opened applications for the postgraduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for single girl children with the aim to compensate for education at all levels. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3Fz5BFN.

Scholarships for women

Implemented by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) , the Pragati Scholarship aims at providing assistance for the advancement of those pursuing technical education. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3oNhxhp

Scholarships for the differently-abled

The Saksham scholarship is awarded to differently-abled who take admissions into AICTE approved technical institutions at the degree or diploma level. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3lZsvPn

Development fellowship

The Goonj grassroots fellowship provides fellows with learning experiences in India’s rural areas. Fellows receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/31ziQHC.

Diplomacy fellowship

The Global Policy, Diplomacy and Sustainability (GPODS) Fellowship is now inviting applications for its upcoming cohort. The fellowship allows for interactive training, connecting fellows with international experts. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3xY1iBg.

Commonwealth scholarship

Online applications have commenced for the ‘2022 Commonwealth Master’s scholarship’ for pursuing a full-time Master’s Degree Course that commences from September or October 2022. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3Dq9cUX.

Journalism internship

Casual Monks (Thoughtctrl) is hiring interns for a journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of creative writing, video making, research and analytics may apply by December 31. The stipend is Rs 3,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0498

Journalism internship

Prakash Kuri is hiring interns for a journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Microsoft PowerApps may apply by December 21. The stipend is Rs 2,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0499

Product management internship

Aisle is hiring interns for a Product Management profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of manual testing, sketch, product lifecycle management(PLM), and figma may apply by December 22. The stipend is Rs 25,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0500

Web-development Internship

Designandconstruct.in is hiring interns for a Web Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and experience may apply by December 22. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0501