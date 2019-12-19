Bulletin Board December 19

Scholarships for PG in medicine

Texila American University announces a scholarship

programme for post-graduation medical aspirants. The last date to apply is December 31. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2PoopjQ. Apply at: http://bit.ly/345j8BG.

PGDM programme

JK Business School is inviting application for admission in PGDM programme. The last date to apply is January 31, 2020. For more details, log on to www.jkbschool.org.

Content writing internship

Business Setup Worldwide is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Word and English Proficiency (Written) can apply by December 23. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-672.

UG and PG courses

Applications are invited for UG and PG courses offered by Directorate of Distance Education, Bangalore University. The last date to apply is December 26. For more information, log on to www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in or contact 080 22961261.

MSc in machine learning

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc Machine learning and Deep Learning courses. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/36Cevki or write to eng-admissions@strath.ac.uk.

Graphic design internship

I Dont Blabber is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator can apply by December 30. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-675.

Logo design contest

Department of Agriculture is holding a Logo design contest for National Bamboo Mission. The last date for submission of entries is December 31. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2PnjoYC.