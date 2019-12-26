Bulletin Board December 26

IAS and KAS coaching

Bangalore IAS Academy is starting new batches for IAS and KAS coaching. For more information, log on to bangalorecivils.com or contact 9886151564, 9886777417.

PG diploma in management

WeSchool invites applications for Post Graduate Diploma Management Programmes in Business Analytics and Research, Business Design, E-Biz, Retail, Healthcare, Rural Management, Media & Entertainment and PGDM Core. The last date to apply is January 26, 2020. For more information, log on to www.welingkar.org/pgdm.

PGDM programme

JK Business School is inviting application for admission in PGDM programme. The last date to apply is January 31, 2020. For more details, log on to www.jkbschool.org.

Entrepreneurship seminar

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship is organising a seminar titled ‘Make in India: Making it Work’ on January 10 and 11, 2020. For more information, log on to xime.org/makeinindia.

PG in public policy

Applications are invited for Post-Graduate Programme in Public Policy at Takshashila Institution, Bengaluru. The last date to apply is January 18, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2tA3G3V.

BSc in architectural studies

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for BSc Hons Architectural Studies. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2sRptDV or write to eng-admissions@strath.ac.uk.

Engineering excellence scholarships

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield is offering Engineering Excellence Scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate degree. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/38gZUwt.

Media design internship

Thrive is hiring interns for Media Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe XD can apply by December 31. The stipend is Rs 30,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-676.

Search engine optimisation internship

Webi7 Digital Media is hiring an intern for Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Digital Marketing can apply by December 31. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-677.

HR internship

ICS Consultancy Services is hiring interns for Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office, MS-Excel, English Proficiency (spoken and written) can apply by December 31. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-678.

Post doctoral research fellow

Applications are invited for the post of Research Associate-II (Post Doctoral Research Fellow) in Department of Earth Sciences, IIT Kanpur. The last date to apply is January 15, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/35MgEK5.

Tata innovation fellowship

Applications are invited for Tata Innovation Fellowship instituted by Department of Biotechnology, Government of India in the field of Biological sciences or Biotechnology. The last date to apply is December 31. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/33BXSEm.

BSc in computer science

Applications are invited for BSc in Computer Science (online course) from University of London. The last date to apply is March 2, 2020. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2sR9Tby.