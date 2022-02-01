Bulletin board: February 1

Financial Aid

Vivo, in collaboration with Vidyasaarathi, is providing a financial scholarship award and a smartphone to meritorious Class 11 students. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3Hh53FO.

Dalai Lama fellowship

The Dalai Lama fellowship is inviting applications. Over the course of a year, fellows will implement an original field project addressing a local challenge with expert guidance. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3gbdQx5.

Scholarships for girls

The LEF scholarship for girls is supporting girls from financially disadvantaged families continue their school education. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3uelmj2.

Teach for India

The Teach For India Fellowship programme is an opportunity for fellows to serve as full-time teachers to children from underserved communities in some of the nation’s most under-resourced schools. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3s3uft5.

Journalism internship

Nyus is hiring interns for a journalism profile to work from home. Students who are proficient in spoken and written English and those who can write creatively may apply by February 9. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0529.

Technology journalism internship

The Tech Portal is hiring interns for a technology journalism profile at work from home. Students who know how to write creatively, work on Wordpress and those who are proficient in written English may apply by February 8. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0530.

Engineering internship

Blurgs is hiring interns for a Drone/UAV Engineering (Development) profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by February 10. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0532.

Graphic design internship

Web Converts is hiring interns for a Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students may apply by February 10. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0531.