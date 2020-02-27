Bulletin Board February 27

Summer internships

IIT Palakkad is inviting applications from undergraduate and postgraduate students for summer internships in Engineering, Science and Humanities. Apply by March 22. For more information, log on to sun.iitpkd.ac.in or write to systems@iitpkd.ac.in.

Summer programme

Applications are invited from Class 11 and 12 students for PROMYS India Summer Programme at Ashoka University, Sonepat. The last date to apply is March 1. For more information, log on to promys-india.org.

Postdoctoral fellowship

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad invites applications for Postdoctoral Fellowships. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2PhB8o4.

Pre-doctoral fellowship

Applications are invited for N S Ramaswamy Pre-Doctoral Fellowship at IIM Bangalore. The last date to apply is March 13. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2upSibP or contact +91 80 26993013.

ONGC foundation scholarships

ONGC Foundation is offering scholarships for students pursuing engineering, medical, MBA and master’s in Geology and Geophysics. The last date to apply is March 5. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/3bZA7uq or write to scholarship@ongcscholar.org.

COMEDK UGET

Applications are invited for COMEDK UGET for Engineering Courses in Karnataka. The last date to apply is April 17. For more information, log on to www.comedk.org.

KAS coaching

Bangalore IAS Academy is starting crash course for KAS exam on February 29. For more information, log on to bangalorecivils.com or contact 9886151564, 9886777417.

Business development internship

Dvision Technologies LLP is hiring an intern for Business Development (Sales) profile. Apply by March 10. The stipend is Rs 25,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-715.

Operations internship

BLIV SPACES is hiring an intern for Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of AutoCAD and MS-Office can apply by March 10. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-716.