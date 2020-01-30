Bulletin Board - Jan 30, 2020

Project assistance internship

Indian Institute of Science is hiring an intern for Project Assistance (Image Processing) profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MATLAB, Python, Machine Learning, Raspberry Pi etc. can apply.

The last date to apply is February 11. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/DH-699.

Graphic design internship

Teqstories is hiring interns for the position of a graphic designer in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Blogging, Adobe Illustrator, Search Engine Marketing, Video Editing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and 3ds Max can apply by February 11.

For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/DH-701.

Product marketing internship

Bione Ventures is hiring an intern for product marketing. Students with relevant skills and interest can apply by February 11. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/DH-702.

UK study fair

The British Council is hosting a ‘Study UK Fair’ on Sunday, February 2 in Bengaluru. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2RCJ6JG

CS courses

Manav Rachna University invites applications for various Computer Science and Technology programmes. For more information, log on to manavrachna.edu.in.

Research programme

IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University is inviting applications for its full-time residential research programme (PhD programme). The last date to apply is March 5. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/36wswzD.

Management course

FORE School of Management is offering a Fellow Programme in Management course. The last date to apply is January 27. For more information and to apply, log on to http://bit.ly/2U3BmSI.