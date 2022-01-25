Bulletin board: January 25, 2022

Leadership scholarship

Audi Environmental Foundation is collaborating with One Young World to offer scholarships to 15 inspiring young leaders to attend this year’s One Young World Summit 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3nSpp0o.

Scholarships for girls

Rolls-Royce Unnati Covid scholarship for women in STEM provides financial assistance and education support to girl students who have lost primary earning members of the family due to Covid-19. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3nSk2yq.

Art scholarship

Kriti Fellowship 2021 provides opportunities to young artists to create art for bringing meaningful change in society. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/342Cvks.

Admissions for development courses

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru has announced admissions to its full-time postgraduate programmes in public policy, development and economics. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3tdCMLV.

Research fellowship

The Research for Impact Fellowship aims to equip young development researchers with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary to design and implement randomised evaluations for assessing the effectiveness of social policies and programmes. The deadline for submitting applications is January 28. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3ftX1Ns.

Journalism internship

Aspirehive is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and those proficient in spoken and written English may apply by February 1. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0525.

App development internship

Chittoo Tech is hiring interns for a mobile app development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Java and Android may apply by February 2. The stipend is Rs 15,000-20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0527.

Marketing internship

Apty is hiring interns for a Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by February 2. The stipend is Rs 15,000 to 22,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0528.