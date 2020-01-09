Bulletin Board January 9

Scholarship for excellence

The University of Dundee, Scotland is offering The Jainti Dass Saggar Memorial Scholarship for Excellence for an Indian domiciled student. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2P7gC8B.

PG programmes

Azim Premji University invites applications for its full-time postgraduate programmes. The last date to apply is January 22. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/39INIoR.

Scholarship for girls

Applications are invited for Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls. Apply by January 15. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/ICSG-2020.

Actuarial CET

Applications are invited for Actuarial Common Entrance Test conducted by Institute of Actuaries of India. The last date to apply is January 28. For more details, log on to www.actuariesindia.org.

Business development internship

YourOwnROOM is hiring interns for Business Development (Sales) profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by January 21. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-687.

Graphic design internship

Quest Alliance is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Video Editing and Adobe Premiere Pro can apply by January 20. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-688.

Content writing internship

IntelliApt Technologies is hiring interns for Content Writing. Students with knowledge of Search Engine Marketing and Search Engine Optimisation can apply by January 20. The stipend is Rs 10,000-20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-690.