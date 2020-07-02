Bulletin Board July 2

Summer workshop

Indian School of Business & Finance, New Delhi is conducting a summer workshop on Economics, Finance and Management, for students of Class 11 and 12 on July 4, 5, 11 and 12. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3idIKEI.

Online courses

SP Jain School of Global Management is offering online courses for undergraduates, postgraduates and working professionals. For more information, log on to online-courses.spjain.org.

Research project

Department of Chemistry, Bangalore Central University, Central College Campus invites applications for Project Assistants for VGST research project on metal organic frameworks. Apply by July 19. For more information, write to mprangachem@gmail.com or mpranga@yahoo.com.

E-learning for teachers

Les Transformation has launched Suraasa, an e-learning platform for teachers. For more information, log on to www.suraasa.com.

Entrance exam

Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala is inviting applications for MSc and MPhil entrance examinations. Apply by July 7. For more information, log on to www.iiitmk.ac.in/admission or contact 9809159559.

Biomedical engineering scholarship

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is offering Biomedical Engineering International Excellence Award scholarship to overseas applicants to MSc and MRes Biomedical Engineering courses and Prosthetic and Orthotics MSc course. Apply by August 31. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2AmMwLa.

UG and PG programmes

Institute of Management Studies invites application for under graduate and post-graduate programmes in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology. For more information, log on to http://imsnoida.in.

Nutritionist internship

The Eat Neat Project is hiring an intern for Nutritionist profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by July 6. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 12,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-837.

Tele-counselling internship

KNS Institute of Technology is hiring interns for Tele-counselling profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by July 5. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-838.

Web development internship

TripNaari is hiring an intern for Web Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by July 5. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-839.