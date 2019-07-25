Bulletin Board July 25

PPE course

The Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences at UNSW Sydney is offering Bachelor of Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE) degree. Applications will be accepted through August. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2GnaWUz.

MSc guest faculty

Applications are invited for the post of guest faculty in Bangalore University in the following departments: MSc Geography, MSc Geographic Information Science and MSc Natural Disaster Management. The last date to apply is July 28. For more information, log on to www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

ECE guest faculty

Applications are invited from candidates with teaching/industrial experience for the post of guest faculty in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, UVCE, to teach BE or BTech (ECE) and MTech (ECE) courses. The last date to submit applications is August 3. For more information, visit www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Guest faculty (Women’s studies)

Centre for Women’s Studies, Bangalore University is inviting applications for the post of guest faculty for the year 2019-20. Candidates who have done MA in Women’s Studies or other social sciences with specialisation in Statistical methods & SPSS, feminist counselling can apply. The last date to apply is July 30. For more information, write to cws.bub@gmail.com or contact 080-22961795.

Creative arts course

Whistling Woods International is offering degree and diploma programmes accredited by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in the field of film, communication, and creative arts. An entrance exam will be conducted for admission to the courses. Apply for the exam at www.whistlingwoods.net.

Scholarship test

Delhi Academy of Medical Science has announced scholarships for doctors who want to take up coaching for PG medical entrance exams. The scholarship test will be held on September 3. The last date to apply for the test is August 22. For more information, log on to https://dst.damsdelhi.com.

MSc in Clinical Health

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc Clinical Health Psychology course starting in September 2019. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/32EUetc or write to hass-pg-enquiries@strath.ac.uk.

English course

Pearson India is offering an adaptive English language improvement programme - Pearson MePro - to aid learners to enhance their English language proficiency. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2EyByRi.

Scholarship test

Brainers Business School is conducting Brainers talent search exam, a national level merit-based scholarship test for candidates aged between 15 to 25 years. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2XsnhkH or contact 7303693435. The last date to apply is August 7.

Specialised courses

IFIM Business School, Bengaluru, has announced a partnership with ESCP Europe to offer specialised courses in the areas of FinTech, MarTech, BlockChain, Machine Learning. For more information, log on to www.ifimbschool.com.

Hockey coach certification programme

The registration for the next phase of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway which will be conducted from August to September is open. The last date to apply is July 25. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2SyDvD7.

Medical fellowship

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for admission to Fellowship courses (Medical/Ayurveda) Courses at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College & KLE Shri BMK Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Belagavi. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2YcxlK2. The last date to apply is July 25.

MBA course

NMIMS Global Access School for Continuing Education (NGA-SCE) and upGrad have entered into a partnership to offer an Executive MBA with specialisation in Business Analytics. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/32VfRWq.

Graphic Design internship

Ginserv is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of CSS, Adobe Photoshop, MS-PowerPoint and Adobe Indesign can apply by August 5. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 12,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-588.

Data Analytics

SagasIT Analytics is hiring interns for Data Analytics profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by August 5. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-589.

Data Entry internship

TapChief is hiring interns for Data Entry profile in Bengaluru. Students proficient in spoken and written English and having knowledge of MS-Word and MS-Excel can apply by August 5. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-590.

Relationship management internship

Bolo is hiring interns for Relationship Management profile in Bengaluru. Students proficient in spoken and written English and Hindi can apply by August 5. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-591.

Human Resources internship

WalmartLab is offering an opportunity to get back to a mainstream role in Corporate Communications, Learning and Organisation Development, Sourcing & Procurement or Compensation & Benefits to those who have taken a career break. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Y83YZl. The last date to apply is August 10.

Wildlife quiz

WWF-India is organising Wild Wisdom Quiz for students from Classes 3 to 12. Schools have to register their students for this competition on https://bit.ly/2SzRfgR. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2LBZtVn.

Software internship

Apple is offering internship to those pursuing Bachelors or Masters degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering who will be graduating in 2020.

Cake making course

Whitecaps International School of Pastry is offering a six months cake making course. The course will start on July 26. For more information, contact 080 50388102.

Fellowships

Naropa Fellowship is inviting applications from graduate students for its post-graduate academic programme beginning in September. For more information, log on to http://naropafellowship.org. The last date to apply is August 7.

Financial olympiad

The International Financial Olympiad for students from Class 8 to 12 will be held across the country. Winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.6 lakh along with certificates and recognition. Students can participate through schools or individually. The last date to register is August 30. For more details, log on to www.financeolympiad.in.