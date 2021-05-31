Bulletin Board - June 1

PhD in architecture, design

Anant National University, Ahmedabad invites application for PhD programme in architecture and design fields. The last date to apply is June 28. Visit https://bit.ly/34yOl32 for details.

MBA in data protection

LawSikho along with Swiss School of Management is offering MBA degree in data protection and privacy management. Visit https://bit.ly/3uwQdUh for details.

Internships

Internshala invites students from all educational backgrounds to apply for internships by June 5. To apply, visit http://bit.ly/wfh_int.

Graphic design internship

Dhravya Technologies is hiring interns for a work from home graphic design profile. June 10 is the last date to apply. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0382.

Digital marketing analysis

DialaBank is hiring interns for a digital marketing analysis profile for work from home. Students knowing data analytics, SEO may apply by June 10. The stipend will be up to Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0383.

Social media marketing

Mega is hiring interns for social media marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills may apply by June 10. The stipend is up to 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0385.

Courses in machine learning

Udacity And AWS are offering free courses in Machine Learning. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3p3STYu.

Courses in law, IT

Institute of Management Studies, Noida invites application for UG/PG courses in business management, law, mass communication, IT. Visit imsnoida.com to apply.

Online IT programmes

Hero Vired invites application for online programmes in fintech, data science, AI, ML, gaming and other sectors. For details, visit https://herovired.com

Courses in management, finance

SVKM's NMIMS School of Commerce invites applications for undergraduate programmes for BBA, BSc Finance, and BCom (Hons). Log on to https://nmims.edu/ for details.

Mtech programmes

Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Hyderabad, invites applications for admissions for MTech in Autonomous Electric Vehicles and Computer Aided Structural Engineering. The last date to apply is June 15. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/2R7Nao5

Online IT programmes

Hero Vired invites application for online programmes in fintech, data science, AI, ML, gaming and other sectors. For details, visit https://herovired.com

Free training

Careerera invites application for free live online summer training for industrial courses. Topics like Python, Machine Learning, Data Science, AI, Cyber Security and others will be covered. For registration, visit www.careerera.com

Online MBA programme

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR invites applications for online MBA programme in partnership with Great Learning. Log on to https://sme.snu.edu.in for details.

MBA in investment banking

Imarticus Learning with Jain (Deemed-to-be University) is offering MBA in investment banking and equity research. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fTSFza



Various courses

Sanskriti University, Mathura invites online applications for courses in engineering, management, commerce, pharmacy, agriculture and other courses. The last day to apply is June 30. For details, visit https://bit.ly/34AWN1H

Master of Public Health

University of Haifa, Israel invites application for Master of Public Health in Health Systems Administration & Global Health Leadership. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/2S1mwxo



Courses in business, technology

Mahindra University's School of Management, Hyderabad with Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, Cornell University, USA invites applications for BA in Economics & Finance, BBA in Digital Technologies and BBA in Computation Business Analytics. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/3vE0Vd1