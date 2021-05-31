Bulletin Board - June 1

PhD in architecture, design
Anant National University, Ahmedabad invites application for PhD programme in architecture and design fields. The last date to apply is June 28. Visit https://bit.ly/34yOl32 for details.
MBA in data protection
LawSikho along with Swiss School of Management is offering MBA degree in data protection and privacy management. Visit https://bit.ly/3uwQdUh for details.
Internships
Internshala invites students from all educational backgrounds to apply for internships by June 5. To apply, visit http://bit.ly/wfh_int.
Graphic design internship
Dhravya Technologies is hiring interns for a work from home graphic design profile. June 10 is the last date to apply. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0382.
Digital marketing analysis
DialaBank is hiring interns for a digital marketing analysis profile for work from home. Students knowing data analytics, SEO may apply by June 10. The stipend will be up to Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0383.
Social media marketing
Mega is hiring interns for social media marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills may apply by June 10. The stipend is up to 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0385.
Courses in machine learning
Udacity And AWS are offering free courses in Machine Learning. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3p3STYu.
Courses in law, IT
Institute of Management Studies, Noida invites application for UG/PG courses in business management, law, mass communication, IT. Visit imsnoida.com to apply.
Online IT programmes
Hero Vired invites application for online programmes in fintech, data science, AI, ML, gaming and other sectors. For details, visit https://herovired.com
Courses in management, finance
SVKM's NMIMS School of Commerce invites applications for undergraduate programmes for BBA, BSc Finance, and BCom (Hons). Log on to https://nmims.edu/ for details.
Mtech programmes
Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Hyderabad, invites applications for admissions for MTech in Autonomous Electric Vehicles and Computer Aided Structural Engineering. The last date to apply is June 15. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/2R7Nao5
Online IT programmes
Hero Vired invites application for online programmes in fintech, data science, AI, ML, gaming and other sectors. For details, visit https://herovired.com
Free training
Careerera invites application for free live online summer training for industrial courses. Topics like Python, Machine Learning, Data Science, AI, Cyber Security and others will be covered. For registration, visit www.careerera.com
Online MBA programme
Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR invites applications for online MBA programme in partnership with Great Learning. Log on to https://sme.snu.edu.in for details.
MBA in investment banking
Imarticus Learning with Jain (Deemed-to-be University) is offering MBA in investment banking and equity research. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fTSFza
Various courses
Sanskriti University, Mathura invites online applications for courses in engineering, management, commerce, pharmacy, agriculture and other courses. The last day to apply is June 30. For details, visit https://bit.ly/34AWN1H
Master of Public Health
University of Haifa, Israel invites application for Master of Public Health in Health Systems Administration & Global Health Leadership. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/2S1mwxo
Courses in business, technology
Mahindra University's School of Management, Hyderabad with Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, Cornell University, USA invites applications for BA in Economics & Finance, BBA in Digital Technologies and BBA in Computation Business Analytics. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/3vE0Vd1
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world
10 of the strangest things that have been banned
This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count
A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day
Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result
The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US
The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm
Deciphers | Does aerial spraying of disinfectants work?
DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive
French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis