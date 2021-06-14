Bulletin Board: June 15

Courses in English
The Regional Institute of English South India, Bengaluru invites applications for two
distance mode programmes: Post Graduate Diploma in English Language Teaching and Diploma in English Communication. To apply, log on to https://bit.ly/3iDLiyM.
PhD programmes
Mahindra University, Hyderabad invites applications for admission to PhD programmes in engineering, applied sciences, humanities and social sciences. The last date to submit applications is June 30. Log on to https://bit.ly/2RQr2yV to apply.
Journalism internship
DailyBrief is hiring interns for a journalism (work from home) profile. Students with relevant knowledge may apply by June 23. The stipend will be Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0390.
Media internship
Bejod Media Ventures is hiring interns for a journalism profile at work from home. Students knowing report writing, Hindi (spoken and written) may apply by June 18. The stipend will be Rs 3,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0391.
Accounts internship
EarlyVentions Education is hiring interns for accounts profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant knowledge may apply by June 24. The stipend will be Rs 6,000 to 8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0392.
Software development internship
IIM Ahmedabad is hiring interns for a software development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant knowledge may apply by June 24. The stipend will be Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0393.
Course in investment banking
IIM Indore and The Second Wind invites application for Post Graduate Certiﬁcate Programme in Investment Banking. The last date to apply is August 8. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/3wm599y.
Degree in agriculture
School of Smart Agriculture of Adamas University, Kolkata is inviting applications for BSc (Hons) in Agriculture. For registrations and enrolments, log on to https://bit.ly/3iEfoC0
Scholarship for Indian students
University of Sheffield, UK is offering a scholarship to Indian students for taught masters programme in September. The last date to accept the offer is June 18. For details visit, https://bit.ly/3xk0ZPw
Online LLM programme
LawSikho along with international universities is offering online LLM programme catering to lawyers, accountants and company secretaries. For details, visit https://bit.ly/35gVNAg
UG programmes
Sai University, Chennai has opened admissions for its UG programmes in humanities, social sciences, computer science and law faculties. For details visit, https://bit.ly/35dYZfO
UG courses in finance
Indian School of Business & Finance, New Delhi invites applications for UG programmes in finance, economics and business management. The last date to apply is June 19. Visit, https://bit.ly/35fzESH for details. For details on BSc (Hons) Business Management programme that it offers with Kingston University, visit: https://bit.ly/3wnKUIB
UG/PG programmes
Institute of Management Studies, Noida invites application for UG/PG courses in business management, law, mass communication, and information technology. To know more, log on to http://imsnoida.com/
BBA programme
JK Business School, Gurugram invites applications for BBA programme. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3izxipH
Course in environmental physics
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel is offering Master's programme in Environmental Physics and Solar Energy. The deadline for the fall semester is July 1. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3xh41UF
Course in AI for financial markets
NSE Academy and TalentSprint are offering an Advanced Certification Programme in AI for Financial Markets for professionals. Details can be had on https://bit.ly/3gfo5zZ
MBA programmme
Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, Indore invites application for MBA programme. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/3iIwONY
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma
How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory
Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how
Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary
Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?
Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease
Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village
Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies