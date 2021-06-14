Bulletin Board: June 15

Courses in English

The Regional Institute of English South India, Bengaluru invites applications for two

distance mode programmes: Post Graduate Diploma in English Language Teaching and Diploma in English Communication. To apply, log on to https://bit.ly/3iDLiyM.

PhD programmes

Mahindra University, Hyderabad invites applications for admission to PhD programmes in engineering, applied sciences, humanities and social sciences. The last date to submit applications is June 30. Log on to https://bit.ly/2RQr2yV to apply.

Journalism internship

DailyBrief is hiring interns for a journalism (work from home) profile. Students with relevant knowledge may apply by June 23. The stipend will be Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0390.

Media internship

Bejod Media Ventures is hiring interns for a journalism profile at work from home. Students knowing report writing, Hindi (spoken and written) may apply by June 18. The stipend will be Rs 3,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0391.

Accounts internship

EarlyVentions Education is hiring interns for accounts profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant knowledge may apply by June 24. The stipend will be Rs 6,000 to 8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0392.

Software development internship

IIM Ahmedabad is hiring interns for a software development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant knowledge may apply by June 24. The stipend will be Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0393.

Course in investment banking

IIM Indore and The Second Wind invites application for Post Graduate Certiﬁcate Programme in Investment Banking. The last date to apply is August 8. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/3wm599y.

Degree in agriculture

School of Smart Agriculture of Adamas University, Kolkata is inviting applications for BSc (Hons) in Agriculture. For registrations and enrolments, log on to https://bit.ly/3iEfoC0

Scholarship for Indian students

University of Sheffield, UK is offering a scholarship to Indian students for taught masters programme in September. The last date to accept the offer is June 18. For details visit, https://bit.ly/3xk0ZPw

Online LLM programme

LawSikho along with international universities is offering online LLM programme catering to lawyers, accountants and company secretaries. For details, visit https://bit.ly/35gVNAg

UG programmes

Sai University, Chennai has opened admissions for its UG programmes in humanities, social sciences, computer science and law faculties. For details visit, https://bit.ly/35dYZfO

UG courses in finance

Indian School of Business & Finance, New Delhi invites applications for UG programmes in finance, economics and business management. The last date to apply is June 19. Visit, https://bit.ly/35fzESH for details. For details on BSc (Hons) Business Management programme that it offers with Kingston University, visit: https://bit.ly/3wnKUIB

UG/PG programmes

Institute of Management Studies, Noida invites application for UG/PG courses in business management, law, mass communication, and information technology. To know more, log on to http://imsnoida.com/

BBA programme

JK Business School, Gurugram invites applications for BBA programme. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3izxipH

Course in environmental physics

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel is offering Master's programme in Environmental Physics and Solar Energy. The deadline for the fall semester is July 1. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3xh41UF

Course in AI for financial markets

NSE Academy and TalentSprint are offering an Advanced Certification Programme in AI for Financial Markets for professionals. Details can be had on https://bit.ly/3gfo5zZ

MBA programmme

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, Indore invites application for MBA programme. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/3iIwONY