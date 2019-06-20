Bulletin Board June 20

Admissions open

Ansal announces admissions to various courses. Applications will be received until July 31. For more details, log on to www.ansaluniversity.edu.in.

Fellowship programmes

Bhoomi college offers fellowship programmes in Sustainable Living and Holistic Education. The one year programme includes seven months of course work, two months of internship, project work and presentation of the dissertation. The next batch is starting in July 2019. For more details, www.bhoomicollege.org.

PG Diploma course

FORE School of Management has launched a 15-month Post Graduate Diploma in Management for executives. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/2Xu3iBC.

Content writing internship

Zivame is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing, Blogging and Copywriting can apply by July 1. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-568.

Sales internship

Delhivery is hiring interns for Business Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by June 28. The stipend is Rs 13,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-569.

Java Development internship

Azim Premji Foundation is hiring interns for Java Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Java, PHP and HTML can apply by June 27. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-570.

HR internship

OnePlus is hiring interns for Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students proficient in spoken and written English and having knowledge of MS-Excel can apply by June 25. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-571.

Beauty courses

Bharti Taneja Alps beauty group is offering various beauty courses. The last date to submit applications is June 30. Apply at: https://bit.ly/2WTfOL6.

BTech Data science

IIIT-Naya Raipur invites applications for BTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. For more details, visit: https://www.iiitnr.ac.in/content/btech.

Business management course

UK-based University of Dundee invites applications for its four-year full-time BSc (Hons) Business Management programme. The last date to send applications is June 30. Apply at: https://bit.ly/2KYuIst

Engineering Physics

IIT Mandi has launched a Bachelor’s programme in Engineering Physics. Apply at: mediacell@iitmandi.ac.in

Vedica scholars

The Vedica Scholars Programme For Women invites application for Post-Graduate Programme in Management for 2019 session commencing in August.

Anyone with an undergraduate degree or currently in their final year can apply. Apply at: www.vedicascholars.com/register.

Machine learning internships

Career Launcher, in collaboration with Intel, announces machine learning internships designed to test knowledge and provide hands-on experience of real-life industry problems. For more details, visit http://www.cleducate.com.

IT Residency programme

Google’s Information Technology Residency Program is a 26-month role designed to start a career in technology at Google or beyond. The last date to submit applications is June 28. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/2ZvMTtx.